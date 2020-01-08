Will Trey Smith stay or will he go?
Tennessee fans will find out today.
The Vols’ All-SEC offensive lineman has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. today to announce whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or return to Tennessee for his senior season.
He has remained mum on the topic with the media since the end of the regular season. Before the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, coach Jeremy Pruitt said he has talked to Smith about his options and that they would talk again after the game. Smith repeated his indecision following Tennessee’s win over Indiana in Jacksonville, Florida.
“The season’s over, but I’ve just got to discuss with family, pray about it and decide from there,” Smith told reporters after the game. “But right now I’m just focused on getting healthy, getting everything right, making sure I’m on the right path, making sure I’m not gaining too much weight. We’ll just take our time with the decision. It’s a major decision.”
Smith’s decision has a major variable other than assessing on his draft stock.
He has dealt with blood clots in his lungs for the last two seasons. They were discovered by team doctors in February 2018 and he was held out of contact practices until fall practice. That season ended after five games when the blood clots returned.
Doctors concocted a plan for Smith to play this season, though that meant barely practicing. Smith started 12 games this season at left guard and played well, but his inability to practice could give NFL teams pause when deciding how high to draft him or if they want to draft him at all.
“The first thing, to me, is just being thankful for the opportunity that he had,” Pruitt said in a radio interview on Sunday. “This time last year, we were very concerned that he might not get to play again. Trey’s done everything that he’s needed to do to continue to develop as a player, and good Lord willing, he’ll continue to develop and just continue to improve and get better.
“He’s blessed either way, and it’ll totally be up to him and his family and we’ll be there to support in any way that we can.”
Punter leaves team
Tennessee did find out it would lose one player for sure in the days following the Gator Bowl. Punter Joe Doyle, a Farragut High School graduate, announced on Twitter he had put his name in the transfer portal.
Doyle walked on to the team in 2017 and redshirted. In 2018 he beat out Paxton Brooks for the starting punter job and earned Freshman All-America honors from USA Today. He was the starting punter for the first half of the 2019 season before Brooks took over full-time.
“This was a difficult decision, considering that I was born and raised in Knoxville,” Doyle wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to Vol Nation, my coaches and my teammates for your support in making this dream a reality. I feel that this decision is best for myself and for my future as a student athlete, and I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”
