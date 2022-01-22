KNOXVILLE — Uros Plavsic rammed into the back of LSU forward Tari Eason as he tried to get in position for a rebound, then shoved him once Josiah-Jordan James’ 3-pointer found the bottom of the net.
Eason’s frontcourt partner, Alex Fudge, retaliated with a push of his own as Plavsic backpedaled down the court, and verbal altercation ensued.
The back-and-forth between both teams continued throughout No. 24 Tennessee’s 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, and Plavsic did not back down from any of it.
The junior forward never has, and he never will.
“It’s just a part of me. That’s who I am,” Plavsic said. “I’ve put a lot into this game. I sacrificed a lot. I left my family when I was 12, 13 to live on my own, and growing up in those kind of conditions, you’re growing up on your own and you have to make some life decisions on your own as a little kid basically.
“I think little details like that make you tough. That made who I am today as a person, and I try to carry that over on the court every single day, even in practice.”
The war of words and physical jostling started before opening tip when a LSU staffer allegedly threw a ball into the stands during warmups. Ultimately, the two teams had to be separated.
“I think whatever happened at the beginning of the game, even before it started, definitely set the tone,” Tennessee junior guard Santiago Vescovi said. “It was just a reminder for us about how the game went at LSU and definitely helped us start with a lot more energy and fight tonight.”
The run-in between Plavsic, Eason and Fudge escalated tensions when the two teams were once again separated three minutes, 31 seconds into the game.
It would not be the last time Plavsic would be involved in a mix up or wear his emotion on his sleeve.
The Ivanjica, Serbia native got tangled up with Darius Days on his first trip down the court after checking back in with 13:05 remaining in the first half.
He screamed in Eason’s face when Eason stepped out of bounds with 23 seconds before halftime.
Plavsic blocked an Eason layup with 4:27 left to play and stared Eason down as he slid across the baseline. Seven seconds later, freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler drained a 3-pointer to give Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) a 56-45 lead.
Plavsic drew an intentional foul on Mwani Wilkinson after grabbing an offensive rebound following a Kennedy Chandler prayer as the shot clock expired, and then drove home an exclamation mark by throwing down a two-handed slam with 1:40 remaining.
“His emotion and energy has been a big shot in the arm for us,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I think it helps the other players. He’s very authentic. There’s nothing phony about it.
“… You have to have that. … What he’s done is something that this team needed.”
“I just do the details that my team needs me to do when I’m on the court,” Plavsic added. “Bring that toughness, bring that physicality to our game. Obviously, Coach wants me to do that, and I do what he wants me to do. I think that is something that has given me some success the last few games.”
Barnes started Plavsic over John Fulkerson on Tuesday against Vanderbilt after Fulkerson posted zero points and zero rebounds in 20 minutes versus then-No. 18 Kentucky on Jan. 15. Plavsic responded by logging 13 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes against the Commodores.
He added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and six rebounds in 27 minutes versus LSU (15-4, 3-4), providing some semblance of consistency in the frontcourt that Tennessee has lacked throughout the season.
All three times Plavsic has registered more than 20 minutes in his career, he has scored in double figures — the other time coming when he tallied a career-high 16 points in 26 minutes against Mississippi State on Feb. 1, 2020.
Plavsic has evolved from an end-of-the-bench role player to one of Tennessee’s most reliable players in recent weeks, averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in conference play.
He may not have to maintain that level of production, but the leadership and toughness he brings is necessary.
It proved to be the difference two weeks after the Vols lost to the Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“(LSU) wanted to win the fight,” Plavsic said. “We wanted to win the basketball game, and we did what we wanted to do.
“I think we did both, actually.”
