KNOXVILLE — Santiago Vescovi embraced Victor Bailey Jr. after the final buzzer sounded inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday, sharing a few words before delivering a celebratory pat on Bailey’s chest with a smile.
Bailey has experienced similar gestures from his teammates amid a shooting slump that lasted more than a month, but this was more celebratory than supportive after the junior guard tallied a career-high 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-10 from behind the 3-point line, to lead Tennessee to a 93-73 win over South Carolina.
“He was just telling me that’s what they need from me,” Bailey said. “They know I can do it, they see me do it, and they were just happy for me.”
In the 10 games since scoring 17 points against Arkansas on Jan. 2 — the sixth time in a seven-game stretch he led the Vols (15-5, 8-5 SEC) in scoring — Bailey scored in double figures three times while shooting 27.7% from the floor and 25.6% from behind the 3-point line.
He attributed the prolonged drought to a lack of confidence, which started with a 3-point performance against Texas A&M on Jan. 9 and worsened in recent weeks by scoring a combined 19 points in the four games prior to facing the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8), including a scoreless outing while playing a season-low 11 minutes against LSU on Saturday.
The struggle seemed as though it would continue after a 2-for-7 start, but back-to-back 3s with 5:34 and 4:42 remaining in the first half changed all that. He made five of his nine second-half attempts to close out the third game of his career where he scored 20 or more points — the previous two times coming when he was at Oregon against Rider on March 13, 2018 in the opening round of the NIT (23 points) and versus UCLA on Jan. 10, 2019 (20).
“Sometimes when a player stops thinking about making shots and just plays — getting involved, letting it spin around and get back to them some, get the offense going and try not to get lost defensively — it happens for you,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… Players go through the ups and downs, and I think we’ve seen more of that this year. … It’s one of those years where there’s no consistency with a lot of things, and in some ways it rubs off on players.”
Bailey came to Tennessee from Oregon as a volume shooter capable of scoring at all three levels, but against South Carolina he displayed the ability to command an offense starting in place for sophomore point guard Santiago Vescovi, who was unable to practice leading up to the game because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Austin, Texas native, whose parents were able to watch the game after being without electricity for two days because of Winter Storm Uri, added four assists and did not turn the ball over.
“I’ve been running the point a lot of the year being on the second team and having to run it,” Bailey said. “It’s helped a lot in just trying to understand the game and really understand what coach Barnes wants. He’s a mastermind and he knows what he’s doing, so I’ve just been trying to figure out what he wants and trying to execute the things he’s telling us to do, and when you do those things good things happen.”
It has seemingly clicked just as Tennessee enters the homestretch of the regular season, and if one of its most potent offensive weapons has escaped a lengthy slump, it will be a much tougher out come March.
“I’ve just been trying to stay resilient and stay focused on my work,” Bailey said. “My teammates have had my back through the whole thing. It’s tough when you try to put the work in and don’t see the results, but you have to keep pushing and keep fighting, and when you have a group of guys like I do, it makes it a lot easier.”
