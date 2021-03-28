Evan Russell, Sean Hunley and the remaining members of the senior class remember boarding a plane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after a walk-off defeat to LSU three years ago.
No. 9 Tennessee returned the favor Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium by notching a pair of walk-off hits in extra innings en route to a 9-8 victory and a 3-2 win over No. 16 LSU to notch the program’s first sweep over a top-25 team since April 9-11, 2004 (at Georgia).
“The biggest difference is we showed up at LSU (three years ago) and were like, ‘Wow, we’re actually here,’ as opposed to this year, and even last year, where we showed up expecting to win.
“We have all the confidence in the world, and it shows on the field”
It is the first time Tennessee (21-4, 5-1 SEC) has won its first two SEC series since 2001.
The Vols seemed like they would need to accomplish that feat in a rubber match after blowing a four-run lead Saturday by giving up two runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth to fall behind 8-7 before inclement weather led to a suspension of play.
Instead, sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert gave Tennessee an opportunity at a sweep with a game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth and then a walk-off solo home run in the 11th that barely got over the right-field fence and was confirmed via replay.
“In high-pressure situations, I try to calm myself as much as I can because everyone else in the stadium, including on the field, is all jacked up, and I want to be the one person who is not,” Gilbert said. “I just want to have clear thoughts and try to execute.”
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell got the start in Tennessee’s bid for the sweep and once again proved to be one of the best young arms in the conference, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings. However, he was left in a batter too long, surrendering a game-tying hit to LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson in the sixth.
Senior right-hander Sean Hunley entered out of the bullpen for the third time in the series and limited the Tigers to one hit over 2 1/3 innings to set the table for senior first baseman Luc Lipcius, who hit a walk-off single to center that popped out of the glove of a diving Will Safford.
“I think they feel good about any situation, and part of that is our own fault because we’ve put ourselves in some really tough circumstances, but we’ve also worked our butts off to put themselves in some interesting situations, so now we’ve kind of seen them all,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I think you can get the ball spinning downhill for you if you have some days like today, that’s for sure.”
For a program that has spent the past three seasons ascending the ranks of college baseball, this weekend seemed like a statement, and it has a chance to win three straight SEC series when it takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, next weekend.
“I feel like we’re in the talks to be one of the best teams in the nation,” Russell said. “It’s really nice to go in the locker room and see a bunch of guys that aren’t surprised. We knew right out the gate that we were better than that team talent-wise. ... The hard work is paying off and people are starting to see us get rewarded for it.”
