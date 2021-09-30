KNOXVILLE — A crowded Tennessee outfield may lead to an unexpected answer to who fills the void at catcher for the Vols.
The departures of Connor Pavolony and Jackson Greer leave Tennessee without an unquestioned catcher as it begins its fall campaign, and fifth-year senior Evan Russell started behind the plate Thursday during an intersquad scrimmage inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“At the end of the year, (Russell and I) had a very personal conversation, and there was a lot of stuff that was talked about,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “It was all more kind of exploratory things. We really wanted to help Evan with the draft, but it didn’t work out, so what’s the next thing? Out of that conversation came, ‘Let’s attack this deal right here.’ It’s something new, it’s a challenge, it’s what the team needs, and it could open the doors to a pro opportunity as well.
“Whether he is the guy or not, it’s been a smooth process so far.”
Redshirt freshman Charlie Taylor is the only catcher listed on the Vols’ fall roster, but Russell and redshirt freshman outfielder Jared Dickey along with a few other position players from around the diamond are also working behind the dish.
This is nothing new for Vitello.
While an assistant coach at Missouri, Vitello watched the battery of Max Scherzer and J.C. Field become one of the best in the country, but once Field graduated, the Tigers turned over every stone they could to find a replacement.
“We’re willing to try everything,” Vitello said. “Again, some of those guys are naturally infielders or outfielders, or there is a guy like Evan Russell who is all in on trying to catch, knowing full well that he could be an Alerick (Soularie) type of guy who could play second if we had to have him there but has turned into a plus-defender in left field.
“We’ve shown everyone that we’re willing to use two or three guys back there over the course of an entire season. That’s what I would prefer to do: spread the wealth a little bit, keep guys fresh or give guys opportunities — whatever umbrella you want to throw that under. Ultimately, we’re looking to replace high-character guys behind the plate the past few years who were good teammates and pitchers loved throwing to.”
Tennessee is also searching for a new keystone combination after Max Ferguson and Liam Spence were each drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Juniors Cortland Lawson, Jorel Ortega and Logan Steenstra are all returners in competition to fill those two spots as well as Temple Junior College transfer Seth Stephenson and freshman Christian Moore.
Lawson, Ortega and Steenstra logged 21 starts between them a year ago. Lawson slashed .357/.438/.643 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in 13 games last season while Ortega batted .148 despite being the Vols’ most notable hitter last fall. Steenstra played the most of the trio, slashing .292/.462/.500 with eight doubles and six RBIs in 27 games (15 starts).
“Up the middle, we’ve tried a variety of things,” Vitello said. “When we get our infielders out there, we put guys in different spots. Trey Lipscomb played great at shortstop this summer, but there is a great chance he is the guy to replace (Jake) Rucker at third base.
“I’d like to think if I was asked these questions in February I could give better answers, but for now, I think it’s great as a coaching staff we have the answers we do of this guy, this guy and this guy because we’ll give them the opportunity, and, who knows, one of those names may end up in left field or DH because they didn’t play as good on defense. But for now, I’m all for giving guys full opportunity to show they can play any position on the field for us.”
