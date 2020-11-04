Tennessee senior and reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Yves Pons is one of 20 national preseason candidates for the Julius Erving Award, presented annually to the best small forward in men's college basketball.
Pons is the second Tennessee small forward in the past three seasons to be receive the preseason recognition, joining Admiral Schofield in 2018.
The Fuveau, France, native finished with 73 blocks in last year's shortened season, tying Tennessee's single-season record. He led the SEC with 2.4 blocks per game, averaged a career-best 10.8 points and shot .349 from 3-point range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.