KNOXVILLE — Yves Pons spent most of the offseason toiling with the decision to enter the NBA Draft, begin his professional career overseas or return to Tennessee for his senior season.
The uncertainty of what laid ahead because of the pandemic ultimately led the Fuveau, France native to come back to Knoxville. He felt the Vols had some unfinished business after a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, but he also felt that he had more to prove in order to solidify an NBA future.
“Either defensively or offensively, I think I have a lot of stuff to show,” Pons said. “That’s why I’m here. I came back for that. I can show people I can do more. I can put my game to another level.”
Defense has never been a problem for the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, but further offensive improvement is what separates him from being a potential first-round pick come the 2021 NBA Draft.
Pons got off to a slow start through the Vols’ first three games of the season, hitting eight of his 26 field-goal attempts, but seemed to settle during UT’s 103-49 victory over Tennessee Tech on Friday for the program’s 400th win inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
He scored in double figures for the first time this season, tallying 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 24 minutes.
“I know what I have to do on the offensive end,” Pons said. “I know that if I have an open shot, I’m going to take it. I have confidence taking any shot on the floor. Right now, my percentage is not good, but I know that it is going to get better because I’m getting my rhythm back, so I’m not worried about it.”
Neither is Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.
The coach has seen how much Pons has grown offensively, especially with his jump shot, since arriving on campus as nothing more than a raw athlete, but Barnes would like to see Pons utilize that elite athleticism and strength more with the ball in his hands.
Through four games, Pons has yet to attempt a free throw despite playing 108 minutes.
“I want to see him attack the rim more and we want to see him get to the foul line because he works too hard not to do that,” Barnes said. “I’m not concerned at all about him shooting the ball because once he does what he practices and stays in rhythm with what we do, he’s fine there.”
There is no lack of confidence in Pons’ ability to make an impact on offense in addition to his dominance on defense, but it also may not be as pivotal as it was a year ago when everything ran through him and redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson.
Five other Vols scored in double figures, including a 21-point performance from freshman guard Jaden Springer, to lead UT to its first triple-digit scoring outburst since Jan. 15, 2019 (106 vs. Arkansas).
Tennessee has also established itself as one of the best defensive teams in the nation, holding each of its first four opponents to 56 points or less, minimizing the need for such offensive performances — a trend that suits Pons just fine.
“I think our team can be one of the best defensive teams that ever played,” Pons said. “I think we have great guys that can play defense on anybody on the floor, and with the energy we bring and the way we play hard, I think we have one of the best defenses in the country.”
