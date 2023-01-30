Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives against Texas guard Arterio Morris (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Thirteen days after being reinserted into the starting lineup after an early-season benching, Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler earned SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Zeigler averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds to help led the No. 2 Vols' pick up a pair of wins over SEC foe Georgia on Wednesday and No. 10 Texas on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Long Island, New York native posted his third double-double of the season versus the Longhorns, scoring 22 points to go along with a career high-tying 10 assists. He accounted for 45 of Tennessee's 82 points, and it was just the seventh time in program history a play tallied 20 or more points and 10 or more assists.
The standout performance came four days after he registered 11 points, seven assists and four steals against the Bulldogs.
In four games since rejoining the starting five, Zeigler is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Zeigler is the third Vol to receive an SEC weekly honor this season, joining senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who won SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 28, and freshman forward Julian Phillips, who won SEC Freshman of the Week last week.
