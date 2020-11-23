Tennessee announced that its first two games of the season against Charlotte and VCU, scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively, have been canceled because of COVID-19 contact tracing after consultation with the Knox County Health Department.
The UT men's basketball program was forced to pause all team activities on Monday after it had multiple positive tests among its Tier 1 personnel (coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff).
The positive test results were detected on Monday during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines.
Charlotte and VCU also mutually agreed to cancel their game that was scheduled for Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee's participation in next week's Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis against No. 1 Gonzaga has not been ruled out at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.