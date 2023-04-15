All the signs were pointing toward Colin Dunworth making his move, and the freshman delivered.
By all accounts, Dunworth has been batting well for Maryville College, and when he stepped to the plate with the game tied at 3-all in the bottom of the ninth inning, it was time for him to leave his mark.
So when Dunworth singled up the middle to score Jacob Johnston, pushing across the winning run of Maryville’s 4-3 walk-off victory over Covenant in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, it didn’t surprise coach Clint Helton.
“Dunworth comes up in a big spot,” Helton told The Daily Times. “We had a feeling. He’e been seeing it well and his opportunity has been coming, and he took advantage of it. It’s always nice to have that walk-off win.”
Maryville split the doubleheader with Covenant, which won the second game in convincing fashion, 10-3.
In the first, Covenant went out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning, as Maryville wasn’t able to produce any offense until the bottom of the eighth when Jimmy Meredith singled to left center, scoring Christian Carlton and Dunworth. Max Bowers also batted in a run in the inning, bringing home Carter Crow to knot the score.
“We were a little flat early,” Helton said. “We just weren’t making adjustments early in the game. To be honest, we kind of challenged them there towards the end to make some adjustments. Just getting guys on base. Once we got guys on base, good things were happening. We told them, ‘We get the guys on base, we can advance there.’”
In the doubleheader’s second game, Maryville struck early with Carlton bringing in Johnston on a sacrifice grounder, but Covenant responded with a seven-run second inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Zeke Gilbert.
Maryville tried to respond in the inning’s bottom half, loading the bases with no outs, yet came away with nothing, as Hunter Thaxton popped out, Johnston struck out and Zach Fritts grounded out.
Three RBIs for Covenant in the top of the third put it ahead, 10-1. Freshman pitcher Xavier Resto became Maryville’s third pitcher to take the mound early in the contest and finished it, going 6.1 innings, but his offense ultimately couldn’t match what he brought out of the bullpen.
Bowers tallied an RBI in the bottom of the third, but Maryville didn’t score again until the bottom of the eighth, when Meredith notched a one-run single. Maryville loaded the bases with just one out, but Johnston batted into a double-play to end the threat.
“We only scored one run there (in the first inning), and you really need to score more than one run in that situation,” Helton said. “Then giving up a seven-spot in the second inning, three in the third, you’re already putting yourself behind and now we’re not getting the momentum. Xavier came in and threw a great job out of the bullpen, but didn’t get enough going out there offensively in game two.”
Maryville will host Covenant at 7 p.m. Monday for the series’ final game with a chance to claim its first CCS series victory this season.
“We’re really feeding off of momentum right now,” Helton said. “When momentum is good, we’re rolling. When it’s not there, we’re waiting for it to happen.
“If we can come out early and get things going, that shows that our team is ready to go,” he added. “It’s just taking us a little bit too much time, so we’ve got to make some adjustments and not come out flat. Come out ready to go and get ahead early. That’s why it’s a series, that’s why we play three (games) in a series.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.