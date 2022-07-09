As Cory Williams trotted towards first base, he watched as the Stars’ right fielder drifted towards center, certain his two-out connection would land harmlessly in the glove and serve as the final blow to end MTS’ stay in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Instead, what seemed like an easy third out fell out of the glove and onto the turf, allowing Williams to reach second base and his teammate, Fred Arwood, to score the tying run in the top of the fifth inning.
The sequence was part of a six-run frame for the Maryville-based MTS/Hub City/Berties’ team after trailing 7-1 entering the inning, but the Stars/NFM Lending/Arab $$$ (Colorado Springs, Colorado) answered in the bottom half with Ayden De Young-Faria’s walk-off two-run blast to win 9-7 at Everett Park on Saturday.
“Off the bat, (the ball) just hung up and I saw the (Stars right-fielder) run underneath it and I thought, ‘He’s gonna catch it,” Williams told The Daily Times. “When he dropped it, kind of gave ourselves a chance. That’s what the game is about is giving yourself a chance and that’s what we did.”
While it only briefly extended MTS’ opportunity to stay alive in the loser’s bracket, it did change the mood in the team’s dugout, which was previously one of frustration prior to Williams’ game-tying RBI.
After having its initial start time of 9:15 a.m. pushed back over three hours due to weather, MTS watched a 1-1 defensive deadlock turn into a rout as the Stars exploded for six runs, four of which came off of a Dario Villagomez grand slam in the third inning.
“I think there was little bit of frustration,” Williams said. “We were pressing too hard and with the time changes and stuff and getting ready to play, kind of going back and forth with that. Even with that inning where (the Stars) scored six runs, they really had one good hit. That was the frustration part, just being down and really not doing our jobs.”
As wide as that deficit seemed, MTS’ response in the fourth was no surprise to Williams.
After two quick outs to start the inning, Williams singled to center to keep MTS at the plate, then Will Ervin paid off the extra opportunity with a two-run shot to pull MTS within four at 7-3.
Two at-bats later, Michael Spain notched his own two-run homer to make it a two-run contest before the MTS defense held the Stars scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, setting up another rally that included RBIs from Arwood and Williams to force the Stars to try and win it in the fifth.
“(Coming back from down 7-1) says a lot about the guys,” Williams said. “One thing we’ve always hung our hat on is that it doesn’t matter what the score is or if we’re up 20 or down 20, we always have the same mindset. It doesn’t always go our way, but every time we kind of got going, (the Stars) made a play and they did a good job of always finding a way to get out of it.”
With its exit from the Classic, Williams has plenty of positive takeaways that the MTS team can build off of in its other upcoming games and tournaments, particularly confidence.
“I feel like we’ve built a team that nobody can beat us but ourselves,” Williams said. “There’s not many teams that are out there that are that much better than we are. Even today, I don’t feel like they beat us, I felt like we gave it away. Walking away from it, it just kind of shows ourselves that we can play with anybody and we can give ourselves a chance with anybody. That’s what you want.”
