KNOXVILLE — Before even leaving the field Monday, Maryville softball coach Joe Michalski struggled to wrap his mind around all of the different takeaways from his team’s season opener.
The Lady Rebels battled Halls to a tie, with each team tallying one run entering the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when the Lady Devils’ Gracie Gregory crushed a three-run walk-off homer, ending Maryville’s first outing in a disappointing 4-1 road loss.
Taking stock of the situation, Michalski determined his Lady Rebels (0-1) need to go back to the drawing board in multiple areas.
“There’s a lot of lessons to learn,” Michalski told The Daily Times. “Gosh, there’s so many things running through my mind. We made some baserunning mistakes. Our pitcher threw a lot of balls (on) 0-0 (counts). We swung and missed at a lot of pitches. I would say adjustments. If (there’s) one thing we need to do a better job of, it’s making in-game adjustments.
“I think the in-game adjustment from the pitching side is to attack and throw strikes early in the count. On the offensive side, it’s to not swing and miss at the same pitch over and over again.”
Despite throwing a less-than-optimal number of balls and allowing some walks, Maryville pitcher Bekah Duck single-handedly held Halls (1-0) scoreless nearly all game. She didn’t earn an out in the seventh inning, though, allowing a walk, then a single before Gregory sealed the deal with the homer.
“(Duck) is a big part of what we’re doing,” Michalski said. “She was not her best tonight. She doesn’t usually throw ball one, ball two on such a regular basis. She usually throws a lot more strikes. It’s tough when the other team has gone through the order four or five times and everybody in the order for Halls is getting a fifth at-bat. By that point, they’ve pretty much seen everything.
“Maybe next time, for a lesson for me, I consider making a pitching change. I just think at that point, when you have a 1-1 game, she wants the ball. She’s gotten herself out of (a) jam inning after inning after inning. I thought we’d give her another opportunity.”
The Lady Rebels were held scoreless in the first inning despite having runners on first and second base with no outs, as three straight strikeouts doomed them. Emma Blankenship finally got Maryville on the board in the top of the third, though, batting in Mara Johnson with a single.
The Lady Devils responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning, as Aspen Calloway, who also pitched for Halls, scored Makaylie Hutchinson on a double. Halls loaded the bases with two outs later in the inning, but Duck earned a strikeout to retire the side.
In the Lady Rebels’ final frame before Gregory’s game-sealing home run, McCord got on base with a one-out single, then Ryleigh Maples notched her own base hit, but a force out during the play removed McCord from the equation. Though Blankenship then reached first base on an error and Maples moved to third, a strikeout ended Maryville’s chance to score.
One positive for the Lady Rebels on Monday was how well they contained the Lady Devils’ baserunning. Maryville caught Halls runners stealing across multiple innings, with catcher Kennedy Oliver delivering throws and managing the Lady Rebels’ defense effectively.
“They were aggressive,” Michalski said. “So we had the opportunities to throw people out, but Kennedy Oliver behind the plate is a fantastic catcher. She’s got a very quick transfer. She’s very accurate. I think she’ll throw a lot of people out this year.”
