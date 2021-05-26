HOOVER — Tennessee appeared to snap its six-game losing streak in the SEC tournament when the throw from Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson’s throw to first on an attempted inning-ending double play pulled Drew Williamson off the bag, allowing Tennessee senior third baseman Jake Rucker to reach first and junior Christian Scott to score the game-winning run.
The Vols stormed the diamond and doused Rucker with water, but the celebration proved premature. Second base umpire Scott Cline called Rucker out at first because of runner’s interference by junior second baseman Max Ferguson while sliding into second, forcing extra innings.
No. 11-seed Alabama took advantage of its second chance, scoring in the 11th inning to hand No. 2 Tennessee a 3-2 loss Wednesday inside Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
“I saw Max slide straight into the base,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “… That’s why I was pointing to the slide mark there. He slid straight into the base. The replay, I just checked the replay one time to see what my opinion was. I didn’t ask Fergie what was going on — if he was protecting his face or whatever.”
The controversy became possible once Scott and junior catcher Connor Pavolony singled to lead off the ninth, putting runners on the corners for senior shortstop Liam Spence, who laced a line drive toward second that was dropped and led to some confusion about which runner was safe at first.
After a short discussion sorted out that Pavolony was allowed to return to first because the force out of Spence erased the need for him to advance to second, the Crimson Tide (30-23) opted to intentionally walk Ferguson to load the bases.
Rucker hit a tailor-made double play ball to Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis, but Wilson’s throw to first was high and made Williamson leap off the bag. Cline ruled the errant throw was caused by Ferguson, who slid straight into second but twisted his upper body in the direction of Wilson and made contact with his lower half.
“I don’t think I’ve seen one like that when it matters so much, but there’s nothing really much we can do,” senior first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “The umpire made the call, and it affected us. We’re just going to bounce back from it and go out and get them tomorrow.”
Alabama catcher Sam Praytor led off the 11th with a ground-rule double to right-center — the first baserunner to reach against senior right-hander Sean Hunley after two perfect innings of relief — and Owen Diodati hit a go-ahead RBI single two batters later.
Scott, Pavolony and Spence went down in order in the bottom half to complete a jovial-turned-disappointing loss that keeps Tennessee (42-15) searching for its first SEC tournament win since 2007.
The Vols will get another opportunity to end that drought against No. 3 Mississippi State, which lost to No. 6 Florida, 13-1, in the second round, at 10:30 p.m. ET today.
“You either win or you learn, and we talked about things we can learn from in the outfield,” Vitello said. “… This is the SEC. This is a big deal. So you show up, and you play ball.
“The scoreboard will tell you who did that better, and regardless of how we got there, their guys had a gutty performance, as did ours. The scoreboard says we were an inch, or however many inches you want to call it, short today, and our guys can either go home, and we’ve got some time — not a lot of time before we wake up early in the morning — but they can either be frustrated by it or maybe use it as fuel.”
