ALCOA TORNADOES
Caden Buckles: The hype surrounding Alcoa's offense revolves around the senior quarterback and all he brings to the table. He completed seven of his 11 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 31 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Chase Ridings: The junior wide receiver/defensive back is also Heritage's starting punter, and he put on a show in the Mountaineers' opening loss to Maryville. He consistently deadened punts in ideal position, downing two of his kicks inside the 20-yard line.
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: The junior quarterback did not account for much offense during Greenback's 63-0 loss to Boyd Buchanan, but he fought for everything he could. He rushed 19 times for 22 yards, which was more than the Cherokees finished with in total yards (20).
MARYVILLE REBELS
Noah Vaughn: The junior running back used his legs and his hands to the Rebels’ benefit in a 49-0 win over Heritage on Friday. Vaughn scored two times, once taking a handoff 70 yards for a touchdown and again on a screen pass where he raced 48 yards to put Maryville up 35-0. He finished with 164 all-purpose yards.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Brendon Harris: The senior tailback is a bruising, powerful runner, and he proved it in Seymour's thrilling 14-13 overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman. Not only did he run in the overtime touchdown that set up Wesley Zamboni's winning PAT, he also rushed for 134 yards and another score while averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
THE KING'S ACADEMY LIONS
Ezekiel Connaster: The Lions opened the season with a 33-6 loss to CAK, but Connaster was still a bright spot. The junior defensive back headlined the TKA defense with a pair of interceptions.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Matthew Clemmer: The junior quarterback and newly-minted starter played well for William Blount on opening night despite the Govs' loss. He completed 18 of his 30 passes for 171 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
