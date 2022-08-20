Here are the Week 1 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Alcoa Tornadoes
Zach Lunsford: The senior quarterback only played for a half but made the most of it, tossing two touchdowns in his first start after backing up Class 3A Mr. Football Caden Buckles last season.
Greenback Cherokees
Chad Davis: The sophomore found running room on a night when it was scarce in Greenback’s opening loss at Boyd Buchanan. Though the Cherokees finished with negative yardage rushing and overall, Davis ran for 14 yards on just two carries, with one rush giving Greenback its lone first down not due to a penalty.
Heritage Mountaineers
Zak Davidson: Heritage’s offense struggled in its 2022 debut at Maryville, but the junior wideout turned in a solid performance. Davidson snagged seven of quarterback Wesley Deck’s passes and led the Mountaineers in receiving with 76 yards.
Maryville Rebels
Gage LaDue:The junior running back showcased his versatility in Maryville’s season-opening win with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score. LaDue tallied 31 yards on four carries (7.8 yards per carry) and 67 yards on five catches (13.4 yards per catch).
Seymour Eagles
Madden Guffey: The freshman quarterback made his first career start and flashed his potential, completing eight of his 18 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The King’s Academy
Nick Donato:The senior defensive end heard his name called throughout TKA’s loss to CAK, easily logging double-digit tackles, many of which were behind the line of scrimmage.
William Blount Governors
Major Crumpton: The sophomore defensive back provided one of the few highlights William Blount got to celebrate in a blowout loss to Clinton late in the first half.
