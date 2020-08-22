Alcoa
Ahmaudd Sankey: The senior running back provided a steady supply of yards for an offense that struggled in the first half, rushing for 86 yards on 17 carries. He did fumble once, but he made up for it by intercepting a David Beam pass on the next play.
Heritage
Spencer Williams: The senior hauled in six receptions for 80 yards to propel Heritage to a 21-7 victory over Lenoir City on Friday. The senior also contributed a sack and several pass break ups on the defensive side of the ball.
Maryville
Parker McGill: The junior running back picked up where he left off last season and scored three rushing touchdowns in one half of action while scampering for 98 yards on 10 carries (9.8 yards per carry).
William Blount
Bryston Williams: The junior running back averaged five yards per carry (eight rushes, 40 yards) and scored the Governors’ only touchdown with a two-yard score in the second quarter.
Seymour
Brendon Harris: the senior running back was a load to bring down, racking up 96 yards on 14 carries (6.9 yards per carry) in the Eagles’ loss to The King’s Academy.
The King’s Academy
Jachim Williams: The senior wide receiver and defensive back was a force on both sides of the ball in the Battle of Boyds Creek. He made four catches for
