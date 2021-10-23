Caden Buckles: The senior quarterback finished with 12 completions on 15 attempts for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also rushed five times for 42 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Micah Franklin: The senior quarterback completed 12 of his 17 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which came with 47 seconds remaining to put Greenback in position to attempt a game-winning two-point conversion that fell inches short. Franklin also rushed 19 times for 65 yards.
Kyle Headrick: The junior hybrid athlete made arguably Heritage’s biggest play this season during Friday’s 20-14 loss to Lenoir City. With the Mountaineers defense backed up in its own end zone during the fourth quarter, he snagged an interception and returned it 98 yards for a pick-six; the ensuing two-point conversion tied the game at 14.
DJ Burks: The senior is best known as a ball hawk in the back end of the Maryville defense, but he put his offensive prowess on display during the Rebels’ 35-7 win over Knoxville West. Burks tallied five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown and also added a 1-yard rushing score.
Job Matossian: The senior wide receiver hauled in a 20-yard touchdown catch on WB’s second offensive possession to grab an early lead in the Governors’ 22-15 loss to Hardin Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.