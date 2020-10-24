ALCOA TORNADOES
Elijah Cannon: The freshman is the future of Alcoa’s backfield, but he shined on the defensive end during the Tornadoes’ victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman. He intercepted a pair of Highlander passes and returned them for touchdowns to put the game out of reach heading into halftime. Cannon also made nine total tackles.
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: The junior quarterback paced Greenback’s strong rushing performance against Midway, rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He also completed six of his 11 passes for 86 yards in the Cherokees’ first on-field win of the season.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Spencer Williams: One of several Mountaineers who rarely leaves the field, the senior wide receiver and safety had two catches for 21 yards and ran in a 2-point conversion. Williams also recorded nine tackles and an interception.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Noah Vaughn: Maryville continues to find ways to increase the sophomore running backs involvement in the offense. Vaughn logged a team-high seven catches — the most any Maryville player has registered in a game this season — for 51 yards. he has 12 receptions in the last two games.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Brendon Harris: The junior running back logged Seymour’s only touchdown — a 12-yard scamper — in a 15-6 loss to Lenoir City.
THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Zak Acuff: The senior quarterback completed 10 of his 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 28-0 victory over Grace Baptist — Chattanooga that puts the Lions in prime position to earn a bye to the Division II-A quarterfinals.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Brandon Keeble: The junior wide receiver was senior quarterback Trey Clemmer’s go-to target as the Governors’ fell short of keeping their playoff hopes alive. Keeble hauled in eight catches for 89 yards.
