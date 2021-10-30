ALCOA TORNADOES
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
linebacker logged 11.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss,
in Greenbacks’ 16-14 loss to Oakdale.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
MARYVILLE REBELS
Markel Fortenberry: The senior wide receiver scored a touchdown on three of his four catches in the Rebels’ 42-14 win over Bradley Central. The first was a 12-yard score and the next was an acrobatic 8-yard grab in the corner of the end zone. He capped his hat trick with a 59-yard score.
THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Nakelin McAfee: The senior tailback put on a show in The King’s Academy’s 41-7 win Friday at Notre Dame. He rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Elijah Williams- Smith.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Ashton Auker: The junior wide receiver hauled in 11 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. He was also tasked with playing running back for the Governors in their 31-22 loss to Morristown East, carrying it 16 times for 50 yards.
