Greenback's Michael Payne (7), Braden Matoy (55) and Cade Brown (15)
Greenback’s Michael Payne (7), Braden Matoy (55) and Cade Brown (15) combine to make the tackle on Unaka’s Devin Ramsey on Nov. 6, 2020, at Unaka.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times

ALCOA TORNADOES

Elijah Cannon: The Tornadoes’ dynamic running back tallied four touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Austin-East on Friday. Cannon scored twice on the ground with a 4-yard and 6-yard touchdown, then hauled in a Zach Lunsford 19-yard pass to put Alcoa up 56-0 at halftime.

GREENBACK CHEROKEES

Braden Matoy: The senior

linebacker logged 11.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss,

in Greenbacks’ 16-14 loss to Oakdale.

HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS

Austin O’Connor: Senior running back Austin O’Connor ran hard and broke many tackles on his way to gaining 76 yards on 16 carries for the Mountaineers.

MARYVILLE REBELS

Markel Fortenberry: The senior wide receiver scored a touchdown on three of his four catches in the Rebels’ 42-14 win over Bradley Central. The first was a 12-yard score and the next was an acrobatic 8-yard grab in the corner of the end zone. He capped his hat trick with a 59-yard score.

THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS

Nakelin McAfee: The senior tailback put on a show in The King’s Academy’s 41-7 win Friday at Notre Dame. He rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Elijah Williams- Smith.

WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS

Ashton Auker: The junior wide receiver hauled in 11 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. He was also tasked with playing running back for the Governors in their 31-22 loss to Morristown East, carrying it 16 times for 50 yards.

