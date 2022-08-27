Here are the Week 2 players of the week for each area high school football team, selected by The Daily Times staff:
Alcoa Tornadoes
Jordan Harris:Gatlinburg-Pittman had all the momentum late in the first half on Thursday, pulling within three on a 56-yard touchdown pass. Then Jordan Harris touched the ball. Harris took a Zach Lunsford pass 63-yard for a score to put Alcoa up 10 at the intermission; it was one of three touchdowns in the Tornadoes 52-17 win.
Greenback Cherokees
Caden Lawson:The junior quarterback accounted for over 70 percent of the Greenback offense, running for 86 yards on 23 carries and adding 59 passing yards with four completions in 11 attempts.
Heritage Mountaineers
Chase Ridings:The senior wideout emerged is a serious downfield threat in Heritage’s 46-28 loss to Campbell County. Ridings caught seven of quarterback Wesley Deck’s passes for 89 yards and his two second quarter touchdown receptions helped the Mountaineers erase a 19-0 deficit to pull within five at halftime.
Maryville Rebels
Noah Vaughn:The Virginia commit gashed Powell again, tallying 196 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to go along with 37 yards and a score on two catches.
Seymour Eagles
Conner Hilton:There was plenty of offense to go around in Seymour’s 42-28 win over Cherokee and the senior wide receiver had a lot to do with that. Hilton caught the ball four times, going for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
The King’s Academy
Zeke Connatser: The senior wide receiver and defensive back played a pivotal role in the Lions’ first win of the season. He hauled in three receiving scores, snagged two picks and broke up a pass to force a turnover on downs. on Meigs County’s penultimate offensive possession.
William Blount Governors
TJ Pierce: The senior running back hit the right holes during William Blount’s 42-14 loss to Karns, running 130 yards on just 11 carries, good for nearly 12 yards average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.