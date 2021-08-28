Here are The Daily Times’ choices for the top player on each area team in Week 2:
ALCOA TORNADOES
Jordan Harris: The running back and linebacker sparked Alcoa early on both sides of the ball. After breaking a 56-yard touchdown run on the game’s first snap, the junior added an interception that set up Caden Buckles for a scoring run
during Alcoa’s 56-7 win over
Gatlinburg-Pittman in the region opener.
GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: The senior
quarterback continues to prove he is the engine that powers Greenback’s offense. He completed 17 of 35 passes for 221 yards and added 51 yards on 12 carries.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Chase Ridings: The wide receiver pegged Heritage to an early lead by hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck. The junior finished with 38 yards receiving in the Mountaineers’ 42-7 loss at Campbell County.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Noah Vaughn: The running back takes home the award for the second consecutive week after the junior rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in the Rebels’ 52-31 victory over Powell.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Eli Funck: The quarterback shook off a rough start in which he completed four of his first 10 passes. The senior finished 8-for-17 with 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 37-14 win over Cherokee.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Job Matossian: The WB wide receiver was the lone reliable option during a 40-7 loss to Karns. The senior hauled in eight catches for 97 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
