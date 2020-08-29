FOOTBALL: William Blount’s Ashton Auker vs Oliver Springs

William Blount’s Ashton Auker (10) picks off a deep pass intended for Oliver Springs’ Ty Lamance (35) in Friday night’s game at William Blount.

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

ALCOA

Jordan Harris: The sophomore went viral with a bone-crushing tackle for loss on Austin-East wide receiver Larry Brown in the second half of Alcoa’s 55-0 victory, but he also chipped in 69 rushing yards on eight carries.

HERITAGE

Kobe Johnson: The senior running back rushed for a team-high 66 yards on six carries, including a 34-yard scamper that set up Heritage’s first touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Sevier County.

WILLIAM BLOUNT

Ashton Auker: The receiver was on the glory end of senior quarterback Trey Clemmer’s first two touchdown passes in William Blount’s 40-6 win over Oliver Springs. The sophomore hauled in five catches for 70 yards and also made a leaping interception on defense.

GREENBACK

Blake Fields: The senior wide receiver was the lone offensive bright spot for Greenback, which was shutout for the second consecutive week in a 38-0 loss to Class 2A powerhouse Meigs County. Fields caught three passes for 63 yards.

SEYMOUR

Liam Luttrell: The senior wide receiver and outside linebacker made an impact on both sides of the ball. He made four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns and added six tackles and a fumble recovery.

THE KING’S ACADEMY

Nakelin McAfee: The junior got off to a slow start in Week 1, but he made up for it with a massive performance in The King’s Academy’s 39-13 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday. McAfee tallied 236 total yards (212 rushing, 25 receiving) and four touchdowns on 19 touches.

Follow @Troy_Provost on Twitter for more from sports editor Troy Provost-Heron. He can be contacted at troy.provost-heron@thedailytimes.com.

