ALCOA
Jordan Harris: The sophomore went viral with a bone-crushing tackle for loss on Austin-East wide receiver Larry Brown in the second half of Alcoa’s 55-0 victory, but he also chipped in 69 rushing yards on eight carries.
HERITAGE
Kobe Johnson: The senior running back rushed for a team-high 66 yards on six carries, including a 34-yard scamper that set up Heritage’s first touchdown in a 21-14 loss to Sevier County.
WILLIAM BLOUNT
Ashton Auker: The receiver was on the glory end of senior quarterback Trey Clemmer’s first two touchdown passes in William Blount’s 40-6 win over Oliver Springs. The sophomore hauled in five catches for 70 yards and also made a leaping interception on defense.
GREENBACK
Blake Fields: The senior wide receiver was the lone offensive bright spot for Greenback, which was shutout for the second consecutive week in a 38-0 loss to Class 2A powerhouse Meigs County. Fields caught three passes for 63 yards.
SEYMOUR
Liam Luttrell: The senior wide receiver and outside linebacker made an impact on both sides of the ball. He made four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns and added six tackles and a fumble recovery.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Nakelin McAfee: The junior got off to a slow start in Week 1, but he made up for it with a massive performance in The King’s Academy’s 39-13 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday. McAfee tallied 236 total yards (212 rushing, 25 receiving) and four touchdowns on 19 touches.
