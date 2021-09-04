Isaiah Bryant: The senior found a way into the end zone in two different phases during Alcoa’s 63-8 victory over Northview on Thursday. He hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caden Buckles in the first quarter and then closed the first-half scoring with a 56-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Cason Workman: The running back made his season debut after being sidelined with a quadriceps injury the first two games of the season. The sophomore made the most of his return, with 42 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.
Cayleb O’Conner: As part of Heritage’s strong rushing performance, the tailback scored three of the team’s four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. The junior finished with 95 yards on 17 rushes and averaged 5.6 yards-per-carry.
Markel Fortenberry: The wide receiver put forth his most impactful performance yet, catching two first-half touchdowns when Maryville’s offense was not clicking. The senior finished with seven catches for 113 yards.
Braylon Oliver: The junior was in on many tackles and pushed Volunteer’s quarterback out of the pocket consistently.
“When you go back and watch the film, you’ll see him in their backfield most of the time,” coach Scott Branton said.
Ashton Auker: The junior starred on both sides of the ball for the Govwernors in their Region 1-6A opener at Jefferson County. As a wide receiver, Auker led WB in receiving with 78 yards and a 30-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. As a defensive back, he forced a fumble and recovery in the third quarter during the loss to the Patriots.
