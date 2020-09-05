Alcoa
Zach Lunsford: The sophomore quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Heritage
Ethan Golder: "He got his mouth cut up, was bleeding down his throat, but kept going back in. ... He never stops, never ever stops," Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said.
Maryville
Parker McGill: The senior running back paced Maryville's offense once again, racking up 185 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He has scored five times through the Rebels' first two games.
William Blount
Job Matossian: The junior receiver snagged five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also went 3-for-3 on his extra point attempts.
Seymour
Liam Luttrell: The senior receiver had three receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.
The King's Academy
Garrett Weekly: The sophomore defensive back returned an interception for a touchdown along with five tackles. He also had six carries for 30 yards and two more scores.
