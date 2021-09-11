ALCOA TORNADOES
Caden Buckles: The senior quarterback gave everything he had in Alcoa’s 30-27 rivalry loss to Maryville, throwing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 45 yards and two scores on the ground, accounting for every Alcoa touchdown either with his arm or legs.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Cayleb O’Conner: The junior running back scored a touchdown in each half for the Mountaineers and amassed 87 yards on 15 carries during Heritage’s Battle for the Bell loss to rival William Blount.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Jacob Richmond: The junior linebacker, starting in place of the injured Brayden Hoy, scooped up an Isaiah Bryant fumble and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown for the opening score of the 93rd Battle of Pistol Creek. He also added a fourth-quarter interception that helped seal a 30-27 win for the Rebels.
THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Nakelin McAfee: The senior running back led The King’s Academy to its first on-field win of the season, racking up 180 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in the Lions’ 22-20 win over Grace Christian — Knoxville.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Job Matossian: The senior wideout was on the receiving end of two of quarterback Matthew
Clemmer’s five touchdowns. Matossian finished with a team-high 133 yards and hit a 32-yard field goal in the Govs dominating 38-19 win over rival Heritage on Friday.
