ALCOA
Ahmaudd Sankey: The senior running back was Alcoa’s lone source of consistent offense in a defensive struggle. Sankey carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and scored the Tornadoes’ only touchdown.
HERITAGE
Kobe Johnson: Heritage rushed for a season-high 316 yards against William Blount in the 42nd Battle of the Bell, and Johnson led the way with 121 yards on 11 carries. The majority of those yards came on a 80-yard touchdown sprint in the first half.
MARYVILLE
Hagan Webb: The senior defensive end stopped Sankey short of the stick on a pivotal fourth-and-1 in the third quarter of the 92nd Battle of Pistol Creek. He also forced a fumble on the Tornadoes’ next offensive possession, setting the table for the Rebels’ go-ahead touchdown.
WILLIAM BLOUNT
Trey Clemmer: William Blount’s best player stepped up when it mattered most, orchestrating an 8-play, 61-yard game-winning drive capped with a touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Brandon Keeble with 25 seconds remaining. The senior quarterback completed 24 of his 43 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.
GREENBACK
Blake Fields: The senior wide receiver did a little bit of everything for Greenback, carrying the ball eight times for 36 yards, hauling in three of the Cherokee’s eight completed passes and averaging 34 yards per punt. He also made a leaping catch on fourth-and-11 to keep Greenback’s lone touchdown drive alive.
SEYMOUR
Tristan Cain: The senior quarterback provided a spark for a struggling Seymour offense, completing six of his 12 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in relief of junior Eli Funck.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Tanner Norris: The sophomore running back did the most with what few touches he had, racking up a team-high 108 rushing yards on five carries. Norris found pay dirt twice, scoring from 19 yards out in the first quarter before breaking an 80-yard touchdown in the final period.
