GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Caden Lawson: The sophomore backup quarterback filled in for an ill Micah Franklin and completed eight of his 15 passes for 83 yards. He was also the Cherokees second-leading rusher with 58 yards and a touchdown during Greenback’s 20-14 overtime win.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Chase Ridings: The junior receiver was sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck’s favorite target in Heritage’s 51-0 loss to Knoxville Central. He caught seven passes for 36 yards, the main recipient of Heritage’s pass-heavy offensive game plan.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Carson Jones: The senior quarterback performed well again on Friday, throwing four touchdowns in Maryville’s 42-6 win over Bearden. He threw more touchdowns than incompletions, finishing 15-for-18 passing for 150 yards and rushing for 41 yards on just two carries.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Brandon Harris: The senior running back totaled 192 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Harris logged 185 yards and both touchdowns in the first half, including a 72-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ second offensive play of the game.
THE KING’S ACADEMY LIONS
Elijah Williams-Smith: The sophomore quarterback showed poise beyond his years in his fifth career start. He completed 12 of his 16 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while also adding a score on the ground.
WILLIAM BLOUNT GOVERNORS
Job Matossian: The senior wide receiver finished with 10 receptions, two of which were for touchdowns. He also averaged over 40 yards on his four punts and was 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks.
