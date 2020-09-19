ALCOA
Jordan Harris: The sophomore returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter while also playing an integral part in Alcoa’s third shutout of the season.
HERITAGE
Daniel Foxx: The junior running back nearly propelled Heritage to an upset of Cleveland, racking up 121 yards and 10 carries. Foxx had touchdown runs of 43 and 53 yards against the Blue Raiders.
MARYVILLE
Travis Reeder: The senior defensive back played a big role in helping the Rebels earn their first shut out of the season. He contained the edges to stymie Bearden’s rushing attack, and helped limit the Bulldogs to 50 passing yards. He also intercepted a pass at the goal line to keep Bearden out of the end zone.
WILLIAM BLOUNT
Zach Gardner: Gardner was a dynamic target for senior quarterback Trey Clemmer as William Blount attempted to mount a second-half comeback. The senior wide receiver hauled in three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
GREENBACK
Austin Burger: The senior wide receiver was first-time quarterback Micah Franklin’s favorite target, hauling in five passes for 61 yards. Four of his five receptions resulted in first downs.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Jake Tipton: The junior linebacker was a standout for another dominant defensive performance by the Lions. Tipton made five tackles and all of them were for a loss, including a pair of sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.