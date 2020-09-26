ALCOA
Isiah Cox: It took all of 11 seconds for Cox to get Alcoa on the board against Tyner Academy, returning the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. The senior wide receiver and defensive back also hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Cam Burden in the second quarter.
HERITAGE
Zach Hollman: After falling short of a second win two consecutive weeks, Hollman made sure the Mountaineers were not denied against Seymour. The senior quarterback completed 10 of his 15 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
MARYVILLE
DJ Burks: The junior defensive back picked off Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore’s first two pass attempts to set the tone for a stifling secondary performance that limited the Admirals to 56 yards passing a week after Moore threw for 321 yards and six touchdowns against Morristown West.
WILLIAM BLOUNT
Bryston Williams: The junior running back was the workhorse for a William Blount rushing attack that finally found its legs against Sevier County. Williams rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.
SEYMOUR

Liam Luttrell: The senior was on the receiving end of Seymour's two biggest plays against Heritage — a 33-yard catch and a 25-yard touchdown reception for the Eagles' lone score. It was his fourth touchdown of the season.
THE KING’S ACADEMY
Jachim Williams: The senior wide receiver continued a prolific season, hauling in six catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 27-21 loss to Friendship Christian.
