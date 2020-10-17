Brayden Anderson: Anderson had only one catch, but it was a leaping grab for Alcoa’s first offensive touchdown. The senior also had an interception that set up a score. Anderson also hit a 35-yard punt on the only Alcoa drive of the game that didn’t end in a touchdown.
Zach Hollman: The senior quarterback helped the Mountaineers sustain long drives during their 40-30 loss at Karns on Friday. Hollman completed 11 of 23 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 yards and another score.
Carson Jones: The junior quarterback piloted Maryville’s most complete offensive performance in weeks against Ooltewah, completing 18 of his 19 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. His longest completion was a 43-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Nick Dagel.
Ashton Auker: The senior wide receiver and defensive back contributed on both sides of the football to try and lead the Governors to an upset of Bradley Central. He five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown while also adding an interception of Bradley Central quarterback Aiden McCleary.
Garrett Weekly: Weekly wasn’t efficient as one-half of the Lions’ two-quarterback system, completing three of his 11 passes, but he was the best defensive played on the field against Donelson Christian Academy. The sophomore safety lit up a DCA receiver on what would have been a first-down catch and forced the ball to pop into the arms of Marshaun Bowers for a 45-yard pick-six. Weekly also had an interception of his own in the second half.
