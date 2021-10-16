GREENBACK CHEROKEES
Micah Franklin: The senior quarterback rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and toss for another score in a 38-36 overtime win over Harriman on Friday. Franklin’s second rushing touchdown went for 6-yards put the Cherokees up 36-30 and his two-point conversion pass to Connor James proved to be the difference in the win.
HERITAGE MOUNTAINEERS
Kamron Moats: The junior has made defensive plays for Heritage, and though the Mountaineers lost 42-0 at Sevier County on Friday, he added another highlight. After a Sevier County receiver dropped a pass a yard from the end zone, Moats swooped in to snag it and return it 40 yards, thwarting a Smoky Bear scoring chance.
MARYVILLE REBELS
Noah Vaughn: The junior tailback made the most of only six carries in Maryville’s 61-3 win over Region 2-6A foe Hardin Valley. He finished with 99 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards-per-carry in a Rebels offense that amassed 398 total yards.
SEYMOUR EAGLES
Brooks Crowder: The senior caught a 62-yard touchdown strike from Eli Funck and intercepted a Grainger pass in the end zone. He also added four pass breakups, including two that helped thwart a long Grainger drive before halftime.
Matthew Clemmer: The junior quarterback threw a costly interception midway through the second quarter, but it came as he was running for his life out of the pocket. Aside from that miscue, he did everything he could to keep the Govs’ playoff hopes alive. Clemmer completed 18 of his 29 passes for 200 yards and two scores while also adding a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
