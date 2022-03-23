It didn’t take long for Kaleea Scales to make an impression when she arrived on the Alcoa campus as a sophomore in 2018.
A transfer by way of William Blount, Scales joined the Lady Tornadoes’ soccer program to compete for championships. She not only got her wish, but was a key factor in Alcoa’s Class A State Tournament run which ended in a narrow loss in the championship game in October.
“We had a team (in 2021) that didn’t have a lot of experienced depth and we counted on (Scales’) athleticism a ton,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “We were just trying to get her in the right position on the field where she could have the most success for the team. We finally figured out where she needed to play and she came in and did a tremendous job for us.
“She was the leader on the team every game. She was a player that defenses had to contend with every game.”
Opposing defenses didn’t just take note. College programs did, too.
Scales took several visits to collegiate programs, but NCAA Division III Emory & Henry College was the most welcoming. That’s where she signed to continue her soccer career inside the David Duggan Lyceum at Alcoa High School on Wednesday.
“I visited many colleges and some colleges I went to weren’t really welcoming,” Scales said. “As soon as I got (to Emory & Henry), all of the players wanted to get to know me and show me around campus. It was just a really opening and welcoming college.”
That welcoming atmosphere has extended beyond the campus in Emory, Virginia as Scales keeps in contact with her future coaches and teammates, who are there to offer advice and answer any questions the incoming prep standout might have.
“Right now, the players and I have a group chat,” Scales said. “The seniors text us and they let us know about their games that are coming up. They’ve offered advice about the classes and ask me if I need any help. We have summer workouts coming up and they’ve been very helpful and opening about that.”
Before Scales tries to make an impact at the collegiate level, her impact is certainly still felt at Alcoa. She earned several accolades in her three seasons with the Lady Tornadoes, including spots on the All-District 2-A and All-Region 1-A Teams.
“(Scales) was a wonderful addition,” Corley said. “It’s one of those things where every year we don’t expect to get players in here like that, but it’s a great surprise to get a good, quality player like her. She came in and brought a lot of athleticism, experience playing soccer. She just fit right into the program. We were really happy to get her.”
In return, Alcoa has made an impact on Scales. Among the successes she was a part of, the 2021 season will stick out as one of the most memorable.
“It was great (being a part of this past season),” Scales said. “We lost a bunch of good players (from the previous season) so we had to adjust and work as a team, but it was amazing. I would do it all over again.”
