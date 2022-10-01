Heritage was dismantled by Knoxville West on Friday night, 41-0, dropping its fourth game of the season in one of its worst performances of the season.
There were very few positives to take away from the night and now the Mountaineers will have to win one of the next three to make the playoffs.
The only Heritage player with a decent night was quarterback Wesley Deck. He had 10 completions on the night and racked up 53 yards.
While he didn’t put up his best numbers of the season, he was the rock for the Mountaineers and kept them fighting down late. Most of his completions came in the second half and he brought Heritage close to scoring in the third quarter.
After a game like Friday’s, the biggest thing a team can takeaway is a sense of hope, and Deck give the Mountaineers hope.
After a bye week this upcoming Friday, Heritage will get into one of the most important stretches of the season.
The Mountaineers need one more win to secure their first playoff berth since 2016 with just three games left to play. They will face Sevier County, Lenoir City and Knoxville Halls to round out the season.
In his first season as head coach, Joe Osovet has the chance to lead the Mountaineers to their best record this century. The Mountaineers haven’t won more than five games in over 20 years, and now they have three wins with three winnable games on the horizon.
