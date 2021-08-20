Heading into Heritage’s season opener against Maryville, coach Tim Hammontree said sophomore quarterback Wesley Deck would start for the Mountaineers and junior Kyle Headrick would likely also play.
The two signal-callers had been engaged in a quarterback competition during the summer that was still alive during the Blount County Jamboree a week before the opener.
But when the dust had cleared on Heritage’s 49-0 loss to Maryville on Friday, Hammontree knew two conflicting, yet absolute truths: there are still questions to be answered regarding the Mountaineers’ quarterback situation, but Deck is the guy.
“If we had the answer to (our quarterback situation), we might’ve scored more points,” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “The deal is that Deck is our quarterback.”
Deck played the entirety of Friday’s game, completing four of 10 passes for 42 yards and one interception. He also netted negative yardage on 10 carries, but that was partly due to sacks.
“I did pretty good,” Deck said. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted to in the first half. I missed a couple of reads that were there. And then in the second half, I was more focused and was able to see more.”
Deck’s interception came on the Mountaineers’ first drive of the game, but he didn’t repeat the mistake.
Almost every other Heritage possession ended with a punt, except for its final drive of the first half, which concluded when the clock expired, and one in the game’s waning moments that saw the Mountaineers turn the ball over on downs.
Heritage had six first downs against Maryville and amassed 86 yards on 38 plays, but Deck saw his offense improve as the game moved along.
“Towards the end, our team started coming together, getting to the ball faster, knowing what we should do to move down the field,” Deck said.
Hammontree was complimentary of his sophomore quarterback, particularly his leadership in the huddle.
“That’s what a sophomore does: He tries to take over,” Hammontree said. “He did a really good job talking to his teammates. He encouraged them. He made a couple of really bad decisions on run-pass. That’s normal for him.”
One of the main questions still lingering over Heritage’s quarterback quandary is Headrick’s health. Hammontree said the junior was injured Friday while playing receiver, leading to doubts about his availability in the future.
“We spent our other quarterback at wide receiver and he ends up getting hurt,” Hammontree said. “We’re not sure whether or not he’s going to be able to make it back. He goes across the middle on a post route, gets cut running across the middle, and that’s it.”
Headrick’s injury wouldn’t just affect the potential distribution of starting reps. It would also hurt the Mountaineers’ depth at arguably the game’s most vital position.
Heritage has two other quarterbacks listed on its roster: junior Cody Reagan and freshman Braden Cooper.
Whatever the future holds for Heritage’s quarterback room, though, Hammontree didn’t hold back in praising his starting signal-caller after Friday’s loss.
“He’s a true team player and he’s a spirit out there because (his teammates) don’t know exactly what he knows,” Hammontree said. “He knows, down deep inside, that he has confidence. The rest of our kids don’t realize that he’s got that kind of confidence.
“So in the process of doing this, Deck steps out on the field as a sophomore, played some JV last year, he stepped in this game, he’s in control, he’s giving orders, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, he’s making changes at the line of scrimmage. He did a great job.”
