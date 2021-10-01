Matthew Clemmer eluded pressure, then back peddled with his eyes down field.
After spinning around and making a West Ridge defender fall to the ground, Clemmer’s patience paid off with a 10-yard pass to Tyler Ellis.
The pass and catch turned a fourth-and-10 into a first down with 3:15 to go. The following play, Clemmer found Job Matossian for a touchdown to pull William Blount within a touchdown.
On a night where the Governors were penalized for more than 100 yards and turned the ball over three times, the late scoring drive kept them in it, but Wolves’ quarterback Ethan Bergeron, who carried the ball 23 times for 185 yards, broke a 53-yard run on the ensuing possession to carry West Ridge to the 28-21 decision over William Blount on Friday on Mike White Field.
“There’s no shortcuts, no easy ways to success, there never is,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We’re not a team that can afford to have a hundred yards in penalties. (There were) tons of holding calls in the first half. It seemed like every run we had a hold or something that kind of short cut the drive. I thought our kids fought their butts off. They’re always going to do that, that’s who they are.
“We need to find a way to have one more point than the other team and we keep coming up short. Our kids keep fighting and I’m proud of that but no easy words to say right now.”
In the week leading up to the Region 1-6A contest, Shadowens had concerns that has defense would be challenged going up against the Wolves’ run-heavy offense, but the Governors (1-6, 0-3 Region 1-6A) contained it well in the first half.
After forcing punts on West Ridge’s first two drives of the game, Ashton Auker set William Blount up in good field position with a punt return across the Wolves’ 40-yard line. Working with a short field, the Govs drove to inside the 1-yard line and Clemmer scored on fourth-and-goal to take a 7-0 lead with 7:16 in the first quarter.
William Blount’s defense pitched a shutout in the first 12 minutes and seemed on the cusp of holding on to that shutout early in the second quarter after Eli Turner tackled Austin Riner for a loss to force third-and-15 at the Govs’ 15-yard line.
The following play, Bergeron found Isaac Hayine for a 15-yard touchdown to tie it up at 7-7 at the 10:19 mark.
It was that kind of night for William Blount.
The Wolves’ second scoring drive again went backwards as a holding penalty turned a long run into second-and-20 from the Govs’ 31-yard line, but Bergeron went to Riner over the middle from 31-yards out to put West Ridge up 14-7 with 26 seconds left in the first half.
While the Wolves went into the intermission with the lead, William Blount’s offense had an opportunity to snatch the momentum back early in the third quarter, but Auker, after trying to pick up more after the catch, fumbled the ball at the 26-yard line and West Ridge recovered.
Four plays later, Cale Bryant turned a third-and-goal from the 12 into a touchdown to make it a 20-7 game following the missed extra point.
Auker fumbled on the following kickoff with the Wolves getting the ball right back at the 26-yard line, but Auker redeemed himself with a pass break up in the end zone on second down and two plays after that, the Govs’ defense forced a turnover on downs to keep it a two-possession game.
Despite the two turnovers to start the third quarter, Auker can be credited for giving his team a chance in the second half. His pick-six pulled William Blount cut the deficit to 20-14.
“I was proud of Ashton,” Shadowens said. “He struggled at times because he wants to make plays so bad and that led to the fumble, but to stay in the game, doing the offensive things that he did and then the gigantic defensive play he made just made me really proud of his effort and attitude.”
Despite the effort, the difference in the game was West Ridge’s ability to run the ball and eat up valuable time, which is what ultimately did the Govs in as the Wolves managed 343 yards on the ground.
An 8-yard touchdown run from Bergeron with under six minutes to go was followed by another run to the end zone on the two-point conversion to finish off an impressive night for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior quarterback.
“We turned it over three times there in the third quarter,” Shadowens said. “I thought our defense, at that point, kept us around. Ashton made the big play with the interception for a touchdown that put us back in the game. Bottom line for the game is I think it’s a story of (West Ridge’s) front both offensively and defensively and being more than we can handle on both sides of the ball. I think that’s what it comes down to sometimes. They ran it over and over again.
They spread us out and we didn’t have many extra people in the box and they were able to just block us. Their quarterback is big and runs it downhill, so they had the advantage right there. We were not able to get off the field.”
