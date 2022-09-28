Heritage football is navigating through uncharted waters.
These Mountaineers (3-3, 1-1 Region 2-5A) have never been in this position before — the week after a blowout win. Heritage’s 55-0 win over Seymour last Friday was its largest margin of victory in program history, while their 55 points scored were its second-most ever.
Heritage coach Joe Osovet has watched his players closely this week to see how they would handle the emotions following one of the best wins in team history. So far, Osovet has liked what he’s seen, and he believes the key to their continued success is their mindset.
“We spoke about it Sunday in our team meeting,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “Understanding that the 24-hour rule, regardless of win or lose, is always going to be the same. You’ve got to be able to flush that game, put it away and prepare for the next one. It’s always going to be about, especially in this game of football, ‘What have you done for me lately?’
“We’ve had some successes in the past, I think it’s important for our staff to understand to keep the kids grounded, to be locked in and focused and paying attention to all those details that enable you to be successful. I thought the attention to detail and the focus and the want-to was there for our kids, but it’s going to be an ongoing thing. Making sure they understand the importance of playing the next game. It will all be about the next one.”
The “next one” is about as hard as it gets.
Heritage will face No. 1 Knoxville West at 7 p.m. Friday. West used a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to edge out Alcoa, 29-26, last Thursday, keeping its undefeated season intact.
West is led by senior quarterback Carson Jessie, who runs the offense efficiently while letting a deep group of skill players shine. Brayden Latham ran for a touchdown and was West’s leading rusher last week, and wideout Ja’qurrius Wrenn totaled 80 receiving yards on just two catches.
On defense, the Rebels have allowed 11 points per game and forced three turnovers in each of their last two contests. Asked if there were any players that would be especially important for the Mountaineers to contain, Osovet could not limit himself to one person.
“The entire damn team to be honest with you,” Osovet said. “Their running back is good, does a lot after first contact. Quarterback extends plays and they’ve got dynamic kids on the perimeter. Defensively, they get after you. They’re a physical bunch, they play with tenacity. They rally and get to the football. They’re probably the best team we’ve faced in terms of personnel.”
To counter West’s talented roster, Heritage will need to rely on a new-found strength: creating turnovers.
The Mountaineers forced six turnovers in their victory against Seymour, and they have recorded multiple takeaways in each of their last four games. Creating explosive plays on defense is an aspect of the game Osovet and company have emphasized since taking over the program, and it’s worked wonders for them.
“It’s paid dividends for us over the past two or three weeks,” Osovet said. “The opponent is not going to dictate how we’re going to go and attack the football. I think it’s got to be a mindset from your defensive guys and your defensive staff to have the ability to do so each and every week.”
