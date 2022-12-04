KNOXVILLE — Jordan Horston filled the stat sheet. She had no choice but to do so.
The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points in Tennessee’s 59-56 loss to No. 9 Virginia Tech on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. She’s always one of the team’s top playmakers, but the onus was especially on her this time.
The Lady Vols (4-5) played without forwards Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead, as Franklin and Hollingshead are both in concussion protocol and Jackson was held out due to coach’s decision. Coach Kellie Harper said Jackson will be out indefinitely.
Jackson is Tennessee’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, meaning Horston had an immense gap to fill, though she said the Lady Vols weren’t concerned about who was missing from the lineup.
“We knew that was a tough team regardless of the fact of who was playing,” Horston said. “We knew that whatever five was going out there, we were going to play hard, play for each other, play tough. We weren’t really worried about that. We were just worried about who’s going to be playing and who’s going to come out here and be tough.”
The Lady Vols put forth a courageous effort against the undefeated Hokies (8-0), moving past a slow start and trimming Virginia Tech’s lead late. With 10 seconds left, Horston nailed a jumper to make it a 58-56 game, but moments later, she missed the tying mid-range shot, and her desperation 3-pointer as the clock expired didn’t go in, either.
Tennessee’s defense stiffened as the game moved along, allowing the Lady Vols to get back into it after trailing 23-13 to end the first quarter. They also found early success in the post, as center Tamari Key scored 11 points while going against reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, though her output waned in the second half.
Getting production out of both the backcourt and frontcourt will be necessary for Tennessee to succeed if Jackson is out long-term.
“Everybody has to step up,” Harper said. “We’re trying to help that also with some play calling and put out players in positions to be successful and take advantage of matchups in certain situations. … We had 18 offensive boards, which is great for us, so excited for us, but we only came out with 11 points. So in those dry spells, getting an offensive board and turning it into a bucket, that would be a big play.
“We’ve got to finish some of those better.”
Harper is also not sure when Franklin and Hollingshead, who provide depth in the post behind Key, will be able to return.
“When our players are in concussion protocol, it is literally day to day because we cannot anticipate how that progression is going to go,” Harper said. “Basically every morning, I get an update on where they’re at. I will be finding out on a daily basis about those two players.”
Whatever the prognosis for Tennessee’s missing players, the Lady Vols will have to keep up the fight they showed against Virginia Tech if they hope to rebound from a disappointing start to the season.
“To start the game, Virginia Tech came out firing and I’m telling you, we could have laid down, and we didn’t,” Harper said. “Fought and gave ourselves a chance. The same thing happened in the second half. We just wouldn’t go away, and love that grit. Wasn’t by accident. It was a product of the practices and the effort that they gave us this week.
“It’s hard to not be rewarded when you show improvement, when you get better, when you pour your heart into it, but if they’ll hang in there and they’ll keep that effort and that focus, we’re going to be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.