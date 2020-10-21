For the last several days, Philip Shadowens’ eyes have been constantly glued to a screen.
The William Blount is currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol, but he isn’t using that as an excuse to neglect his coaching responsibilities. He’s conducted multiple Zoom meetings with coaches and players. He’s sent hundreds of texts and made countless calls.
“Not being able to be eye-to-eye and face-to-face with a player has been tough,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Our work hasn’t changed at all.”
He wants to make sure his Governors (3-5, 1-4 Region 2-6A) are as prepared as possible when they travel to Cleveland (3-5, 1-3) on Friday night. He knows what’s at stake during the final two weeks of the season.
The Governors can secure a playoff berth for the second straight season if they win their final two regular-season games. Ooltewah, meanwhile, just has to lose to either Heritage or Cleveland. It’s a viable route to the postseason. First, the Governors have to take care of business against the Blue Raiders on Friday.
“There’s a lot to play for and our kids understand that,” Shadowens said. “They understand the importance of this game. … They know (the playoff) scenario already; we’ve talked about it with them. “
Shadowens believes Friday will come down to whoever wins the turnover battle. William Blount’s offense has been able to move the football this year, averaging 286.6 yards per game. Trey Clemmer has been dangerous through the air, passing for 1,396 yards and 13 touchdowns. The biggest problem is that the Governors have committed 14 turnovers in eight games.
Cleveland’s defense has been especially vulnerable as of late, surrendering 132 points in the last three games. William Blount just has to take care of the football.
“Who is going to value the ball? I think the team that does that the most has a really good chance to win on Friday night,” Shadowens said. “If you go back and look at what we’ve done this year, when we’ve played well we haven’t turned it over and in some games we had a massive amount of turnovers. For us, it’s about protecting the football, whether it’s through the air or on the ground. We’ve got to secure the ball and as long as we do that, our offense has executed really well.
“When you turn the ball over and give (the other team) extra chances to score and give them short fields over and over. It puts our defense in a bigger bind.”
Defensively, the Governors will have to contain Cleveland receivers Destun Thomas (6-foor-2) and Kley McGowan (6-foot-3). Both have hauled in a lot of jump-ball passes; William Blount can’t allow that to continue Friday.
“I can’t make a kid grow today,” Shadowens said. “What we can do is work hard on body positioning … and just staying in position and keeping leverage on people, making them have to make a spectacular play over the top of you. High school quarterbacks and receivers aren’t going to do that very often if you have great body position.”
Shadowens is confident in his players’ ability to execute Friday’s game plan. He’s confident they will be able to keep their postseason hopes alive on Friday night.
“(Our players) will be excited and ready to play,” Shadowens said. “We expect to go to Cleveland and find a way to win.”
