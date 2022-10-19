Hardin Valley shares many similarities with William Blount. Both rosters are void of many seniors and heavy on underclassmen. Neither team has scored a lot of points this season, and both were pummeled by top-10 caliber teams in their last outings. Like the Governors, Hardin Valley has been on a low cycle the past few years and both teams feature new head coaches trying to turn around the programs.
One other parallel line comes to an end this Friday night. One of the two teams will emerge with its first victory of this long, tough season.
Hardin Valley and William Blount both come in with records of 0-8 and will not make the playoffs, so the Friday 7 p.m. battle surely has both squads keyed up to remove the goose-egg from their records.
William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times that first-year Hardin Valley head coach Jeff Miner “is in the same situation as I am, playing young kids and with a lot of injuries. They’re searching, like us, trying to find out what they can do and to put their kids in places to be successful, with limited depth. They’re very similar to us and that’s why the records look the same.”
A look at past games reflects that the Hawks have suffered more close defeats. Hardin Valley lost by just three points to Knoxville Central, a touchdown back of Bradley Central and ten points to Jefferson County, which beat William Blount a month prior by a score of 45-6. The closest game for the Governors this season was a 38-20 loss to county rival Heritage.
The 20 points scored against the Mountaineers was the high-water mark for the WB offense, which enters its Senior Night averaging just 8.5 points per game. The Hawks have fared little better, averaging just over 9 points per game with high totals of 17, scored twice.
In last week’s 55-7 loss to Dobyns-Bennett, the Governors moved the ball in spurts but were hurt by turnovers. Reeves saw promising work from his two young running backs, sophomore Darius Brooks and freshman Ayden Kline
“Our young running backs came in and did some good things and gave us a really good look,” Reeves said. “It helped us to identify some things that I think we are going to be good with, going forward, and things we can focus on as a team.”
To score against the Hawks, William Blount will also need a rebound performance from quarterback Brett Cortez. The junior signal caller has provided the bulk of the Governors offense throughout this season with both his arm and legs but threw five interceptions, including three pick-six plays, in a rough outing against the Indians.
“I hope (Cortez) is past it,” Reeves said. “We’ve got to focus on getting better for the next game. I hope he’s erased it.”
Reviewing film, Reeves saw that Cortez was not at fault on all the interceptions, especially given the lack of solid pass protection and routes not being run well.
“There were two bad decisions, but the rest of them were poorly executed by the offensive line, one by a receiver, and the other one (Dobyns-Bennett back Jonavan Gillespie) just made a spectacular play,” Reeves said. “I didn’t fault anybody for that, (Gillespie) just made a good read and jumped it.”
The Governors recognize that this game, which will recognize the seven seniors on the roster, is the last best opportunity to claim victory..
“There’s always a chance to win, of course, but on paper, this is one of the few times this year we’ve been able to match up and can see a good chance if we play well,” Reeves said.
