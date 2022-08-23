William Blount and Alcoa played eight sets combined during Tuesday’s quad-match with The King’s Academy and the Knoxville Trailblazers at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
When the dust had settled, they both walked away with a clean slate.
The Lady Governors downed TKA, 25-14, 25-13, before defeating the Trailblazers, 27-25, 25-15. Likewise, the Lady Tornadoes moved past the Trailblazers, 25-21, 25-19, and bested TKA, 25-14, 25-9.
The impressive evening meant different things to each program. For William Blount (3-7), it showed the Lady Governors have the ability to overcome obstacles by leaning on a mindset they’ve already established.
“I saw resilience,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford told The Daily Times. “We’ve been through a lot this past week with COVID and having to mend with different things and different people being out and coaches being out. I’m definitely seeing a lot of resiliency from these girls and I saw grit, which has kind of been our motto for this year.
“We kind of struggled at the beginning and over the summer, but we really had a long, hard talk about what grit means and what that does and what we could do for this school and this program if we have grit, and I’ve seen that tonight. So we’re starting to go up, up, up, and I’m hoping that’s what keeps happening.”
The Lady Govs’ win in the first set against the Trailblazers was a perfect example of that resilience. In extra sets, with her team up by one point, freshman Katelyn Husband smacked the ball at the net, and the Trailblazers couldn’t field it cleanly, winning the set for William Blount.
“I think we’re still growing,” Swafford said. “Our younger players are getting more experience every single time they play and they’re able to start thinking about, ‘OK in this situation, I need to do this. In this situation, I need to do that.’ So I’m seeing the lightbulb click on that a little bit more, so I’m thinking we’re on the upscale.”
For Alcoa (2-7), progression could be seen as the evening went along. During their second match, the Lady Tornadoes shored up some issues they showed in their first.
“The second (match) against TKA, we did a much better job of hitting our zones on our serve,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “We controlled their serve better. Against the Trailblazers, we struggled a little bit with our serve. Didn’t miss as many as I thought we did, but we missed a lot of first serves. So that got better as the night went on.
“We still have some work to do defensively, adjusting to offspeed, tipped balls, that sort of thing. The biggest thing for them was offensively, I felt like we executed a little bit better. We’ve still got some things to work on offensively to get a little bit better. Our blocking wasn’t as clean as it has been the last couple of days. It’s wins; we’ll take wins. We’ve been waiting for a couple wins, so that’s good.”
Alcoa’s final set of the evening, when it held TKA to single-digit points, was its cleanest during the quad-match.
“We’re making progress,” Thomas said. “That’s the biggest thing. It’s a journey. It’s going to take time. Things are starting to click, get together. We’ve still got things to work on. Comfort level with the girls on the floor has definitely gotten much better. I think we’ve figured our rotation out, and that (helps them in) being more comfortable on the floor together.”
TKA coach Danielle Quesinberry saw perseverance from her team on Tuesday, but knows the Lady Lions (0-4) still have a long way to go in terms of growth.
Still, she’s excited about their future, one in which she sees their efforts paying off.
“I’m confident that they’re going to be able to execute and that we’ll get there, but it’s going to take some hard work and some hustle moving forward,” Quesinberry said.
“I think right now, we’re in a position where it’s going to take more perseverance and more hard work to get where I know we can be. So right now, it’s just a matter of putting in that time and the reps in practice and having the discipline to overcome, and I think that we can handle that. I think we’re going to get there.”
