William Blount announced its finalized schedule for the 2021 football season a week after winning its appeal to move from Region 2-6A to Region 1-6A.
The Governors non-region schedule includes home games against Clinton (Aug. 20) and Sevier County (Sept. 24) and road games versus Karns (Aug. 27 and Hardin Valley (Oct. 22). The Battle of the Bell — a non-region game with Heritage dropping down to Class 5A — is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Heritage High School.
It is the first time William Blount and Maryville will not face each other in the regular season since 1996.
The Governors will travel to take on region foes Jefferson County (Sept. 3) and Science Hill (Sept. 17) and host West Ridge (Oct. 1), Dobyns-Bennett (Oct. 15) and Morristown East (Oct. 29).
