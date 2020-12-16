The William Blount boys basketball team will face Maryville Christian on at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Concord Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a two-night event to replace the Anderson County Christmas Tournament that was scheduled to take place at William Blount High School over the weekend.
Maryville will also participate, playing Concord Christian at 6 p.m. Friday and Maryville Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Admission will be free. William Blount is asking for fans and parents to bring food and/or monetary donations for Second Harvest Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.