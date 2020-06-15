From the time he was 5 years old to the time he was in fourth grade, Daniel Arp never wanted to stop wrestling. Even though he was far away from the reality, he said he dreamed of one day competing for a college team.
His dream suffered a major setback when he was in fifth grade because his father’s job took the family to a school district that did not have a wrestling program.
It was quite the jolt for a kid who didn’t want to do anything but wrestle.
“It was terrible,” Arp said. “For the longest time I would wake up and my mindset was just wrestling. (Then) for five years it was just nothing. I did track for one year and it didn’t give me the same satisfaction wrestling always has.”
Luckily for Arp, his story has a happy ending.
His father took another job ahead of Arp’s junior year of high school, and the family moved to the William Blount school zone. The Governors, of course, do have a wrestling team.
The recent graduate made up for lost time in his only two seasons of high school wrestling and landed a spot on the team at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky. He celebrated his signing Monday afternoon with friends and family in the William Blount gym.
Arp was one of eight recent graduates to sign their National Letters of Intent, including football players Ben Kenny, Noah Durman and Seth Cooper; basketball player Sara Kagley; soccer player Connor Dodson; volleyball player Rachel Kessler; and softball player Emilee Braden.
Nobody would have blinked an eye had Arp taken a while to get going after not wrestling for five years, but he hit the ground running once he arrived at William Blount.
He would try wrestling at the house with his dad or with his older brother’s friends, but nothing made up for what he got out of walking into a high school wrestling room with other kids his age who all were striving for the same goal.
Arp won early and often during his junior season and eventually qualified for the state tournament. He qualified for state as a senior, too.
“It shows his work ethic was second to none because he had to pick up where he left off when people he was going to wrestle had been wrestling that entire time,” William Blount coach Garrick Henderson said. “Not only did he come to practice and work his butt off, he stayed afterwards, and then when he went home he worked there with his dad and with other teammates.
“He knew the challenge that was ahead of him. I’m very proud of him for accomplishing that feat today. It’s something every wrestler dreams of.”
Kagley also had a harsh setback when she was a young basketball player.
She was just starting to fall in love with the sport in the fifth grade when she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. She said her internal organs were struggling and that fluids rushed into her joints.
At one point she was told she might never run again.
“It was awful,” said Kagley, who signed with Milligan University on Monday. “I didn’t really know what super sadness was in fifth grade, but it’s hard when you grow up playing sports and you get told you cannot do anything. You can’t run. You can’t jump, nothing. I had to just sit there and watch.”
After missing her fifth grade season, she was given a clean bill of health and got back into rhythm on the court. When she reached the high school level, though, she was far behind her varsity teammates; contributing at a high level seemed farfetched.
That changed over the next few seasons, and by the time she took the court as a senior, she was one of the Lady Governors’ top rebounders. When coach Todd Wright introduced the rebounding belt midway through the pandemic-shortened season, she received it as the leading rebounder in more than half of the games.
That was the icing on the cake after she reached a level at which she thought she had a chance to play in college. She reached out to Milligan coach Kylie Russell and the process went smoothly.
Russell and Kagley already had known each other for more than five years, so when Russell, an Alcoa High School graduate who recently took over as Milligan’s head coach, saw how much Kagley had improved, she jumped at the chance to sign her.
Russell was there on Monday to speak and watch Kagley sign her NLI.
“The process was super easy, which I am thankful for,” Kagley said. “My parents didn’t go to college, so this was new to all of us. None of us really knew what was going on. (Russell) made it so much easier because we already knew her. We understood everything.”
Unlike Kagley and Arp, Dodson didn’t start playing his sport because of dreams of playing in college. He just wanted to be around his friends.
He joined the team his sophomore year, but his interest level grew after playing on a club team for one season and meeting William Blount coach Jordan Hill, whose first season was Dodson’s junior year.
Dodson, who signed with Tennessee Wesleyan on Monday, played all around the pitch throughout his two high school seasons and was set to make his mark at central midfield as a senior before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.
By then he had attended a camp at Tennessee Wesleyan, and the coaches offered him a spot on the team that day. It didn’t take long for Dodson to accept, and now he said he’s excited to take his relatively new love to another level.
“Junior year changed everything for me,” Dodson said. “It made me want to do better and be a better person. I wanted to go to the next level because I didn’t want to do anything but soccer. It changed my whole life.”
