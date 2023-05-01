When William Blount coach Justin Young removed Hunter Stewart from the mound in the top of the fifth inning, it wasn’t because of dissatisfaction. Instead, it was the mark of a job well done in a final regular season outing.
The junior had mowed down Seymour up to that point, allowing just one hit while forcing seven strikeouts and holding down the line as the Governors took a nine-run lead over the Eagles. Young took Stewart out to keep him fresh for the upcoming District 4-4A Tournament, and he was able to watch the rest of the game with assurance that he helped pave the way for William Blount’s 11-5 win on Monday at Charlie Puleo Field.
“Hunter Stewart was phenomenal,” Young told The Daily Times. “He looked really, really good on the mound. Hunter was really good for four innings, and we’re going to need him later in the week for the district tournament, so that’s why we took him out right under 50 pitches. But he threw the ball very well.”
Stewart kept Seymour (8-17) off balance throughout his time on the mound, allowing William Blount (18-13) to incrementally take larger leads.
The Governors scored two runs in both the first and third innings before tallying five in the fourth, putting themselves one run shy of eventually enacting the mercy rule. The Eagles wouldn’t allow that to happen, though, as Elijah Miller batted into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded and one out to push across Seymour’s first run.
In the top of the sixth, after Parker Seal knocked a solo homer out of the park, the Eagles again loaded the bases with just one out, eventually pushing across three more runs as Miller was hit by a pitch, Jake McCord walked and Drew Childress batted into a fielder’s choice, making it a 9-5 deficit.
“That always helps us be able to get some free runners on, but when it comes to our hitters, they’ve got to lock in and know what the situation (is),” Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman said. “When you’ve got base runners in scoring position, you’ve got to lock in and really just find the bear and find a way to get a job done. A lot of the night, we didn’t find that, and there were a couple instances we were able to do that, just be able to put the ball on the ground to get some runs in.”
The Govs finished with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, with Kendall Brewer running home on a throw to second base and Alex Caldwell batting in a run.
Brooks Bird tallied two-run singles in both the third and fourth innings, helping William Blount carve its intimidating lead. His first such hit came in the bottom of the third, scoring Ethan Miller and Cole Hendrickson and pushing the Govs ahead, 4-0.
His bat was part of an impressive display by a William Blount team hoping to stay hot offensively heading into the district tournament. The Govs often scored at ease Monday while staying aggressive on the base paths and putting together several strong showings on the mound.
“Scoring 11 runs is nice,” Young said. “We were aggressive on the bases, stole I think four or five bases … that was good. Had a couple big hits. Brooks Bird I think had four RBIs, so that was big. … And then Nate Ray came in there at the end and threw strikes and got outs for us, which was big.
“Baseball’s a confidence game, a mental game. So you want your kids to be confident in themselves and then have a little positive momentum moving forward, especially with the teams we’re going to be facing this week. It’s a tough challenge. We’ve got to just kind of play it one game at a time and see what we can do and give it our best shot and see what happens.”
Seymour is also looking for a certain version of itself to make an appearance during its district tournament run.
“We’ve got a chance,” Koeneman said. “It just depends if they want to show up or not. We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the pitching, we’ve got everything, we’ve got all the tools, but it’s just them showing up, wanting to play.
“We’ve shown games like Saturday, we had a game against South-Doyle that went nine innings. We had some grit that game. If we can go out and show the grit we’ve got and play like we know we can, we can go through and win that thing, but it’s just if we want to show up or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.