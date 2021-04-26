After a home run by Colby Abbott and another run coming off a Lenoir City error, William Blount took a promising 3-1 lead after the first inning.
A disastrous 8-run second inning shattered the brief optimism, and a strong pitching effort from senior Austin Rector kept Lenoir City well in control the rest of the way for a 12-4 victory on Monday at Charlie Puleo Field.
In his 5 2/3 innings worked, Rector allowed just three hits — two of them from Abbott. While the senior right-hander was never overpowering, he induced the Governors into several pop-outs and lazy flies.
Rector told The Daily Times that his curveball was breaking well, even though he registered fewer strikeouts, only three, than previous recent outings.
“I think (William Blount) just got really unlucky,” Rector said. “I didn’t let it (Abbott’s home run) faze me. I just let that go and focused on the next batter.”
When Rector finally did fade, giving up two two-out walks in the sixth, the Governors (10-17, 3-9 District 4-AAA) fared even worse against reliever Zach Lee, who struck out all four batters he faced to put the nearly three-hour contest to rest.
“(Rector) was just throwing it over the plate,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “When teams do that against us, they get us out. We’ve struggled to hit all year and we struggled tonight.”
William Blount starter Rhode Kirkland gave up a game-opening double to shortstop Drake Randolph, who was plated two batters later on the first of three singles from third-baseman Wyatt Collins.
Kirkland worked out of that early jam with a strikeout and grounder.
Job Matossian led off and was hit by Rector and Abbott promptly gave the Governors a 2-1 lead with a shot above the left-field fence. A walk and an infield throwing error scored another, but Rector escaped with one of several flyouts, this one snared by right-fielder Jordan Carroll after a long run and sliding catch.
Then things imploded for the Governors. With one out, the bottom third of the Lenoir City lineup reached on a throwing error and two base hits. One run scored on a wild pitch to Randolph, who then tied the game with a long fly to center field.
One walk and four successive singles scored three more to chase Kirkland, but the Panther batters were in a groove and continued challenging the Governors defense and new pitcher Jacob Patterson. A walk, a bloop infield hit and the first of five fielding errors of the game put the Panthers (13-11, 4-9) up 8-1 and William Blount never challenged thereafter.
Lee added three RBIs at the plate to go with his four strikeouts thrown in relief of Rector. After Hayden Ricketts relieved Patterson and worked a perfect fifth frame, the burly designated hitter opened the sixth inning with a solo blast going far beyond the higher portion of the fence in left-center field, for his most prodigious at-bat. The final two infield throwing errors and a walk loaded the bases for Randolph, who again managed a sacrifice fly for his second RBI and the final Lenoir City run.
The bottom third of the Lenoir City lineup — battery mates Greyson Vincil and Rector and center-fielder Garrett Tollett — produced six of the 14 Panther hits while reaching base on 12 of their combined 14 plate appearances.
“(Lenoir City) did a really good job of hitting the ball back to the middle,” Young said. “They did a good job of even with two strikes putting the ball into play. They were finding good holes and did a good job of battling and competing.”
The only life in the William Blount offense besides the two hits from Abbott came in in the fourth inning. Brandon Coggin opened by beating out an infield grounder for a single. Rector had trouble fielding a Matossian chopper and threw the ball wildly to first. Abbott earned his third RBI with a grounder to third, but Rector struck out the next batter to end the mild threat.
“Abbott has been our most consistent hitter all year,” Young said. “He’s hitting over .400 and on base close to 60% of the time. I’m just hoping he can keep it up, and get some support.”
William Blount travels across the county to face Heritage at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
