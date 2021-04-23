No team enjoys losing, but William Blount baseball coach Justin Young said he was pleased with what he saw from his younger players after they fell to Webb School of Knoxville on Friday night at home.
“Obviously, you hate to lose, but I’m glad we got some of those guys’ feet wet,” Young said. “I think they saw that they can play at this level.”
Three Governors got their first varsity starts in William Blount’s 9-6 loss to the Spartans. A freshman, Nate Ray led William Blount in hits with two while junior Will Vance recorded a double and an RBI for the Govs (10-16).
“I was proud of those guys for fighting and staying in the game,” Young said. “That’s a good team, and we’ve just got to continue getting better moving forward.”
The Spartans (11-6) got off to a hot start when Jackson Musrock led off with a double before Blake Hale drew a walk at their next at-bat. With no outs, Ford Wagner blasted a three-run homer to left field to put Webb ahead 3-0.
William Blount didn’t panic, though. On the mound, Brandon Coggin struck out the next batter before Colby Abbott caught a pop up for the second out. The Govs got out of the inning by picking off a Webb runner straying from first.
“Brandon Coggin threw well — he’s thrown well for us all year,” Young said. “Credit to him, he kept us in it.”
William Blount drew a pair of walks in the bottom of that inning before Trent Reardon stepped up to the plate with two outs. He looked poised to make something happen when he connected for a hard line drive, but Webb’s right fielder made a diving catch to sustain the Spartans’ three-run lead entering the top of the second.
William Blount got a spark when freshmen Brooks Bird and Ray led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles — the Govs’ first hits of the game — before Jackson Crabtree drove them both home with a line drive through the gap to right field with no outs. But William Blount couldn’t turn that momentum into more runs as Webb pitcher Graham Lischer struck out three of the next four batters.
Missed opportunities continued to haunt the Govs. After Reardon drew a walk in the bottom of the third, Ray came up with a clutch two-out single that put him in scoring position. But the Govs couldn’t capitalize as Lischer answered with a clutch play of his own by striking out the final batter swinging to sustain Webb’s one-run advantage.
“They gave us some stuff,” Young said. “When they give us some base runners, we’ve got to be able to get a big hit.”
William Blount turned a double play in the top of the fourth to keep the Spartans from cushioning their lead, and the Govs capitalized on free bases and errors for three runs in the bottom of that inning. They loaded the bases when Colby Abbott drew a walk and Carter Abbott and Rohde Kirkland were hit by pitches. Vance drew another walk to score the tying run with one out, and William Blount took a 5-3 lead when they scored two on a throwing error to first base.
The Spartans benefited from similar defensive lapses in the top of the fifth when they reached on an error and drew a walk in their first two at-bats of the inning. Wagner loaded the bases with a single before Julian Mays was hit by a pitch to score one.
“It’s high school baseball — both teams are going to make errors,” Young said. “(It’s about) who can make the fewest and who can take advantage of those opportunities.”
With two outs, a full count and the tying run on third, Carter Musrock came up big with a two-run single to put Webb ahead 6-5 entering the bottom of the fifth. The Spartans never trailed again from there, cushioning their lead with three runs in the top of the seventh.
William Blount returns to action Monday against Lenoir City in a District 4-AAA matchup.
“We’ve got to keep working — next week is a big week,” Young said. “I’m proud of those young guys. I told them they’re going to be with us Monday against Lenoir City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.