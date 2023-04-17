Both Justin Bell and Braden Suggs entered the fifth inning with a no-hitter, but only one exited the frame with any chance of giving their team a win.
Suggs worked around a one-out error in the fifth to push his no-hit bid into the sixth while Bell’s control waned. Three walks, one hit batter and two hits later, a pitcher’s duel turned into a rout with William Blount being on the receiving end of a 10-0 run-rule loss Monday at Bearden High School.
“If you give a good team free bases, they’re going to take advantage of it,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “The reality of it is that if we don’t score, we don’t win. We have to be able to score and put pressure on the other team, and we couldn’t do that tonight. It snowballed on us at the end, we couldn’t stop it and it got our of hand.”
Bell struck out Bearden designated hitter Owen Matthews to open the bottom of the fifth but plunked Brody Benko with his next offering to kickstart what would be a six-run inning.
Luke Seagrist — pinch-running for Benko — stole second before Bell walked Aiden Tipton on the ensuing at-bat. Seagrist then stole third to set up a Hudson Hoffocker squeeze bunt, and Tennessee commit Brooks Wright followed with a RBI triple down the right-field line.
Grayson Wright delivered a RBI single after Evan Goins drew a walk and then Bell issued another free pass, this one to Riley Mahan, to put an end to his outing. Brady Frederick turned Caden Clarkson’s second relief offering into a RBI single to give Bearden a 7-0 lead.
Seagrist bunted for a leadoff single in the sixth and Tipton allowed him to trot home with a towering two-run home run to left. Brooks Wright drew a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw from William Blount sophomore catcher Cole Hendrickson before Evan Goins ended the District 4-4A meeting an inning early with a RBI single.
“I know that Bell is such a competitor, and he just goes out there and tries to pitch his game,” Young said. “He stays pretty level-headed. You can’t really tell when he’s bothered out there. He just gets out there and throws it. He competed, he pitched well, but he just lost command of the strike zone a little bit, and they took advantage of it.”
A continuation of the dominance Bell displayed through the first four innings may not have made a difference considering William Blount (12-9, 3-4 District 4-4A) was limited to one hit and only put two runners in scoring position.
The two errors that led to Bearden’s first run in the opening frame proved to be enough to outpace a WB offense that has been shut out in three of its last four district games.
“We just have to focus,” Young said. “We can’t give away at-bats because every at-bat is big. We have to battle and put the ball in play. We had eight strikeouts tonight in six innings. We have to make them make a play with it because they booted a couple (tonight).
“You play here because you want to play against the best teams in the state. It’s challenging as a team, but you’re also challenging yourself. We have guys who want to play college baseball, and if you want to do that, you have to compete against these guys. It’s a challenge every day, and we just have to keep working and keep getting better.”
Kendall Brewer or Brooks Bird will get the ball and hope for some run support as William Blount attempts to get back to .500 in district play against Maryville at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“We have to find a way to get 21 outs and find a way to score some runs,” Young said. “A week-and-a-half from now is when we want to be playing our best baseball. Wednesday is big, but we just need to find something to build on going into the weekend and next week’s games.”
