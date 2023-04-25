William Blount has spent most of April searching for offense. It turns out it just needed to travel six-and-a-half miles down the road.
The Governors broke open its bout with county foe Alcoa with a six-run second inning and never looked back en route to a 14-2 run-rule victory Tuesday at Alcoa High School.
“We needed that,” William Blount coach Justin Young told The Daily Times. “The big thing for us is we’ve been striking out way too many times, and tonight we only struck twice at the end with some guys pinch-hitting. We put the ball in play, and like I told them, I’d still like to see us hit the ball the other way and not try to pull everything, but you’ll take it, and you hope the kids have some confidence moving forward.”
William Blount (15-12) tallied 4.8 runs per game in its first 14 games of the month, scoring one or fewer runs in half of them, but it nearly doubled that average in its first two innings at the dish.
Justin Bell and Nate Ray led off the top of the first with a pair of singles and scored on back-to-back sacrifice flies from Ethan Prats and Cole Hendrickson.
Alcoa (12-11-1) answered with two runs of its own in the bottom half off two RBI doubles from Andrew Henry and Miles Watson, but William Blount wasted little time jumping back ahead.
The first four Governors reached safely in the top of the second with Ethan Miller and Carter Abbott’s singles bringing home a total of three runs. Ray drove in another with a RBI single two batters later, and Prats followed with a two-run home run to left.
William Blount went down in order in the third but totaled three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to put the mercy rule in effect.
“I thought we did a halfway decent job early, but they kind of jumped on us in the second inning and took a little bit of life out of us,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “That’s just baseball. That’s the way it goes sometimes. I’ve been on both ends, but it is a lot more fun on the other end.”
The offensive outburst backed Bell, who only allowed one baserunner over the final four innings after giving up two runs in the first, and came at the expense of Bryce Hayes, who surrendered 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits.
However, it was a much-needed learning experience for a pitching staff that is adjusting after its No. 2 pitcher, Mason Martin, suffered a season-ending injury.
“Losing Mason was big, but the good thing about him is he’s young, so hopefully we’ll have him for a long time,” Dunn said. “We kind of go off Andrew (Henry) in big games, and we’ll see how that works, but at the end of the day, if you’re going to compete at a high level, we have to have pitchers that are deep and guys that can go out there and throw and compete.
“Some of that comes with confidence, I realize that. When you start getting hit around a little bit, that mental toughness can collapse and you start to question yourself a little bit, but hopefully we learn from this.”
William Blount is hoping for the same, just at the plate instead of the mound.
“Baseball is baseball, and if you go up there with an approach and a mindset that I’m going to hit the ball as hard as I can the other way or back up the middle, it will translate whether you’re facing 85 (mils per hour) or 75,” Young said. “Baseball is mental, and you have to get yourself mentally prepared with what you’re trying to get done in the box.”
