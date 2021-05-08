KNOXVILLE — Spotted to an immediate lead when Colby Abbott led off the game with a home run, Avery Crabtree did all the rest needed for William Blount Saturday afternoon.
Crabtree pitched a masterful complete-game shutout, limiting Knoxville West (17-17) to just five scattered hits. The 4-0 win in the District 4-AAA tournament on John Heatherly Field in Farragut keeps the season going for the No. 8 seed William Blount (13-20). West, seeded fifth, exits the double-elimination tournament after losing previously to No. 4 seed Bearden on Friday night.
Defense was solid behind the senior hurler, and the Governors racked up 10 hits. Crabtree finished with seven strikeouts and walked only two in his seven innings on the mound.
Trevor Ulland rapped the first of his game-high three singles following Abbott’s shot over the higher portion of the left-field wall. After the first of two West errors, Rohde Kirkland sacrificed the runners into scoring positions before Job Matossian plated the second run with a liner to shallow left field.
With Crabtree cruising—not issuing a hit until the bottom of the third and no runners in scoring position until the fifth—William Blount added runs in the third and fourth innings. Matossian singled and scored on a two-out liner to left from Brandon Coggin for a 3-0 lead in the third.
Carter Abbott was plunked to start the fourth inning. Colby Abbott then laced a liner up the middle and Ulland drove in Carter Abbott with a fly to left for his third consecutive hit.
That action chased Rebel starter Royal Philo. Sophomore reliever Garrett Willlard ended the hazard with three straight outs, and completed the final three innings issuing just two hits while striking out five.
“My fastball had a little life to it, not as much as I had wanted it to, but the off-speed was really working today, so I really relied on it,” Crabtree said. “It was nice to start off with the lead. We’ve struggled with getting runs across all year but today we really came out and put runs on the board. That really helped me gain confidence on the mound.”
West had one runner reach on an infield error in the first and one walk in the second. Philo recorded the first Rebel hit with a chopper pulling Crabtree towards the third-base line and unable to reverse field for a throw to first. One out later, Philo was wiped off as he charged towards second but second baseman Carter Abbott snared a screaming liner and tossed to Brooks Bird at first for the inning-ending tag-out.
Philo also became the first West runner to reach second base in the bottom of the fifth after walking and advancing on another infield chopper scored a hit. Carter Abbott ended that threat also, on a groundout to second.
Crabtree enjoyed a 1-2-3 sixth frame. After opening with a seventh and final strikeout, the right-hander got nice defensive support on a long run and sliding catch by right-fielder Matossian and a hard-charging pickup and throw to first from third baseman Coggin.
Crabtree was one out from completion in the seventh when the bottom of the West order came up with two consecutive singles. After a brief visit to the mound, Governor coach Justin Young stayed with Crabtree against lead-off batter Bo Millikan. Crabtree took in a bullet comebacker for the easy toss to Bird to complete his shutout.
“(Crabtree) was at 91 pitches going into that seventh inning, and he was still throwing the ball well,” Young said. “We knew at that point that for this tournament’s standpoint, he was done. So, we said let’s go ahead and see if he can finish it. We had somebody ready if we needed to, but he did a good job and got that last out for us.”
The Governors will travel to Maryville for an elimination game for both teams with opening pitch set for 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.
