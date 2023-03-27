In a game in which William Blount run-ruled county rival Heritage to open district play and senior starter Justin Bell twirled six terrific innings, William Blount coach Justin Young was most impressed when the Governors put the game to bed in the second inning.
The Govs led by two runs after the first inning but did not stop, as they rattled off five runs in the second, punctuated by Kendall Brewer’s grand slam. The early five-spot dissipated Heritage’s momentum from scoring first, and William Blount waltzed to an 11-1 run-rule victory in six innings in its District 4-4A opener Monday night at Charlie Puleo Field.
The Govs (7-1, 1-0 District 4-4A) loaded the bases against Heritage starter Cody White on an error and two walks. Ethan Prats singled to drive in Davis Nyitrai, but the Mountaineers (2-8, 0-2) still had a path out of the inning with only one run in and two outs. Govs center fielder Brewer worked a 2-2 count against White, and then launched a grand slam to left field, breaking the game open for good.
“I told the guys, the key for me was that second inning,” Young told The Daily Times. “You get bases loaded, two outs, and you get a two-out single to right and the big two-out homer. If you don’t score there, it’s still a ball game. You kind of saw the wind come out of their sails there with that big inning. That was important there, to add on and extend.”
William Blount tacked on two more runs in the third inning, but didn’t score again until the sixth against the Mountaineer bullpen.
Heritage reliever Ben Bryant was the lone bright spot for the Mountaineers, as he retired six straight over two frames of work against the bottom of the Govs’ lineup. Bryant did, though, give up the mercy-rule enacting run in the bottom of the sixth — a Nate Ray RBI single.
“Ben came in and threw well,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “That’s what you find out. You try to find each game, we’re still trying to put the pieces together. This is a young team, and we’re still trying to find somebody to step up and do something big for us. We’ll see. We have a lot of games this week, so we’ll learn a lot. Every game we’re taking information, so we’ll see what we can do with it.”
While his offense cruised, the righty Bell found a groove over the middle innings of the game. Bell did surrender two hits and a run in the top of the first — Heritage executed a delayed double-steal to perfection — but he settled in and retired 14 of 15 batters after that. He scattered three hits and two walks over six innings of one-run ball, and struck out nine.
“It starts on the mound and Justin was phenomenal,” Young said. “He threw three pitches for strikes. And that’s a good team, they put the ball in play that first inning. Nothing was easy, he threw (25) pitches that first inning. He settled in a little bit and got some strikeouts, which allowed him to go deep in the game. He was phenomenal for us.”
Quick responses and early, decisive blows are at the center of what Young wants to see his team do to separate themselves in a crowded District 4-4A. The Govs starting off 1-0 in district play, and the fashion in which they did so, were positive signs for Young, who still feels the Govs’ best baseball is ahead of them.
The Mountaineers, similarly, are searching for their best baseball, but they need that day to come sooner rather than later. They have already dropped their first two district contests. For Bennett, a key to that response will be the work the Mountaineers put in outside of games, an area he felt has been lacking over their six-game skid.
“Before we come over here, we’ve got some guys struggling to swing the bat,” Bennett said. “They’ve got to put the work in. If I’m struggling and I’m a hitter, hitters hit. They swing the bat, just like throwers throw. I want to see some more of that. I want to see some guys instead of — sometimes when we’re down, we get lazy — if I’m struggling, I want to get out and work to get better.”
